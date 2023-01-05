SteelCloud and Telos Corporation Partner to Streamline NIST RMF Compliance

Automating RMF with One Unified, Joint Solution

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, and Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, announced today a partnership to help customers reduce the complex orchestration of NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF) compliance. Customers benefit from access to all seven steps of the RMF through one unified, automated solution.

SteelCloud's ConfigOS capabilities solve the Categorize/Identify, Select and Implement components of RMF for technical assets. ConfigOS reviews an asset, determines which Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIG) are applicable, scans against the STIG requirements, identifies compliance indicators and automates remediation of findings. Meanwhile, Xacta incorporates and utilizes this information during the Assess and Authorize steps of the RMF and to initiate the Monitor step once Authorization to Operate (ATO) is achieved.

ConfigOS and Xacta working together drive decisions to solve identification and selection challenges while reporting key indicator metrics required to achieve and maintain ATO. STIG and vulnerability data from ConfigOS are aggregated into Xacta and mapped to applicable requirements as a part of Assessment and Authorization (A&A), giving customers a streamlined approach to obtaining necessary approvals. Xacta's workflow automation facilitates the entire NIST RMF workflow – managing validation, analysis, documentation and accreditation processes from start to finish.

"Partnering with SteelCloud marks an important milestone in Telos' commitment to serving the world's most security-conscious organizations," said Hugh Barrett, chief product officer of Xacta solutions at Telos. "Navigating RMF compliance can quickly become costly and time-consuming without the proper tools in place. We're pleased to work alongside SteelCloud to deliver not only best-of-breed technology, but also peace of mind for the practitioners working through these challenging yet necessary compliance requirements."

"Xacta is the most impactful ATO and RMF automation solution currently deployed across the federal government," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud chief operating officer. "Our automation around checklist creation and compliance data integration into Xacta will take weeks out of the RMF timeline. The integration with Xacta's workflow will provide a significant increase in agility and reduction in effort for our joint customers."

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world's most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos' offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The Company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world. Learn more at https://www.telos.com/partners/.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government and commercial customers. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to enterprises worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and compliance support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674–5500 or info@steelcloud.com. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com, or contact Jamie Coffey at jcoffey@steelcloud.com.

View original content:

SOURCE SteelCloud LLC