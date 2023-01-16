Lennox Schedules Fourth Quarter Conference Call

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. An earnings conference call and webcast is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time during which CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Joe Reitmeier will provide a summary of the company's financial results and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session.
About Lennox
Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com.
