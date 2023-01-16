PA Cyber Leads Statewide MLK Day of Service Project

A day off from school becomes opportunity for students to give back to their communities.

MIDLAND, Pa., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Cyber students, family members, and staff supported their communities through a united statewide effort today to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. They donated household goods and their time to various organizations, including Binky Patrol, Community Cares, Sweet Cases, Ronald McDonald House, and more.

"Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to serve our communities and help others," said Laurie Richards, representative of PA Cyber's Greensburg regional office. "He encouraged people to do what is right by helping people. He once said, 'Everybody can be great because anybody can serve. … You only need a heart full of grace.'"

Charitable activities took place at each of the cyber charter school's nine regional offices.

At the Greensburg office, participants made blankets for foster children in collaboration with the local Binky Patrol chapter. Binky Patrol's goal is to remind foster children that someone cares about them.

At the Harrisburg office, students and staff made no-sew blankets for Community Cares, a homeless shelter in Carlisle .

Families and staff at the Pittsburgh - Warrendale office decorated and filled duffle bags called sweet cases for foster children. Participants filled the sweet cases with blankets, teddy bears, toothpaste, and other personal items. Sweet cases ensure foster children do not have to carry their possessions in a trash bag to a new home.

Participants at the Wilkes-Barre office made scarves for homeless people. Scarves will be donated to a local nonprofit organization at a later date.

The Allentown , Erie , Philadelphia , and Pittsburgh-South Side offices collected donations of food, clothing, and household items to impact children in need and homeless people.

Families will volunteer at the Altoona Children's Museum alongside State College office staff tomorrow.

"PA Cyber staff and students were excited for the opportunity to give back and make a small difference in the lives of others through our MLK Day of Service project," said Howard Hiester, representative of the Harrisburg office.

