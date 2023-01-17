ALL-NEW RADIO STATION "POWER RADIO NATION" IS ALREADY BREAKING RECORDS AND BRINGING AN ALL-STAR LINEUP TO THEIR PROGRAMMING!

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Radio Nation is making major moves in 2023 and is already breaking records with active daily listeners. This station is currently streaming live on iHeart Radio, TuneIn, and soon to be streaming on Pandora. Headquartered in New York City, the all-new Power Radio Nation brings you the hottest music and is quickly creating buzz in the music industry with many DJ's and celebrities wanting to host their show on this station.

Power Radio Nation currently has four stations streaming music 24/7 which include:

Power Radio Nation: Uplift your day with the latest top-charting hits across various genres

Power Gospel Nation: Feed your soul with top-charting Gospel hits

Power HipHop Nation: Get into a groove with classic and current chart-topping HipHop hits

Power Jazz Nation : Feel good music delivering the hottest Jazz hits

Already making an impact in the U.S., Power Radio Nation is quickly expanding into the U.K. market and has already secured an All-Star Lineup of programming. A highly anticipated new show that has quickly created buzz includes "In The Know With Tay" bringing you the latest news, celebrity interviews, and industry spotlights during a table talk with main host Tara "Tay" Thomas. Tara is a celebrity publicist, manager for the legendary R&B artist Teddy Riley, and is well-respected in the entertainment industry. "In the Know With Tay" can be heard every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-3pm PST. Make sure to check out Friday's show to hear from special guest Teddy Riley himself and his greatest hits.

Power Radio Nation is a station for all people. It will also serve as an educational station for Independent artists who can benefit from a new upcoming show "Let's Talk Music" that will focus on helping artists navigate the music industry and pitfalls to avoid. Hosted by entertainment and media mogul BMikeRob, this show will air every Monday from 6-8pm PST, so make sure to tune in for this informative broadcast.

In addition, Power Radio Nation is in negotiations to become the official radio partner for the upcoming 2023 Legacy Tour with New Edition featuring Tank, Guy, and Keith Sweat, that is one of the most anticipated tours of 2023!

With so many upcoming projects, giveaways, new programming, celebrity interviews and so much more, make sure to stay locked in and visit www.powerradionation.com for all of the latest news!

