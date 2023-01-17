Approved Energy Enters Pennsylvania Power Markets

Will Serve All Customers and Service Areas

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Energy, a leading provider of energy products and services headquartered in New York City, has been granted a license by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to serve all classes of electric customers across the State. This new market entry represents the most recent step in Approved Energy's plan for strategic growth and market expansion. The Company currently supplies power, natural gas and related services to thousands of customers across New York and New Jersey.

Operating one of the most fully-developed retail energy markets in the country, Pennsylvania enables residential, commercial and industrial customers to shop for energy products that meet their budget, risk tolerance, planning and sustainability goals. Pennsylvania is a member of the regional transmission organization ("grid") known as PJM, and hosts seven different Local Distribution Companies. Approved Energy will launch its services in each LDC in a rolling effort over the coming months.

Approved Energy will provide Pennsylvania customers with energy-purchasing plans to meet a variety of objectives. From monthly pricing based on wholesale market Index, to long-term Fixed hedges, and blended hybrid contracts, customers will have the tools to meet their financial and risk-management goals. Approved also offers a full suite of renewable energy products to complement Green and ESG strategies.

"Approved Energy is executing an expansion plan that maximizes the deep experience of our leadership team, best-in class technology, and a drive to lead the industry in service and innovation," said Niraj Parikh, Chief Operating Officer at Approved Energy. "Extending our service to Pennsylvania energy customers is the latest evolution in the long history of the Approved brand".

Approved Energy is a division of Approved Companies, the leading provider of energy products and services in the NYC metro area for over 90 years. With a product suite offering natural gas, electricity, fuel oil, mechanical services and renewable solutions to thousands of customers, Approved is committed to a plan of growth, innovation and diversification of its energy services to all customer classes.

