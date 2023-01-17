commercetools launches commercetools Frontend to help businesses take advantage of a composable tech without sacrificing time to market

Combines API orchestration, workflows and frontend delivery to enable commerce teams to increase developer productivity, empower business team autonomy and speed up release timelines

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , the leading provider of composable commerce, today launched commercetools Frontend , a best-in-class FaaS solution that enables businesses to compose and deliver digital websites and applications. With its extensive ready-to-use APIs, commercetools Frontend helps businesses gain all the advantages of implementing headless commerce such as unlimited customization, freedom to experiment, and scalability without sacrificing time to market.

To remain competitive in ecommerce, businesses must be able to experiment, pivot, adapt and customize their experiences faster than ever without friction. commercetools gives customers a competitive advantage by allowing them to seamlessly create and roll out experiences that look and work exactly how they want it, rather than having to fit their ecommerce structure into a pre-existing architecture. With the capabilities of Frontend, customers are able to rapidly deploy rich marketing and merchandising experiences for their shoppers, all within a headless architecture.

"At commercetools, we invest in advancing flexible, fast, and agile technologies and this includes our acquisition of Frontastic. With commercetools Frontend, brands will have the ability to build new pages in minutes, new features in hours, and launch in new regions in a matter of days," said Michael Sharp, Chief Product Officer at commercetools. "We're proud to continue innovating and engineering rich end-customer experiences through the enablement of customizable commerce infrastructures at scale."

Enterprises from varying industries across the globe –– including flaconi, Lakrids by Bülow, Tom Tailor, and CHRONEXT–– are already using Frontend to manufacture distinct customer experiences. In fact, the marketing team at flaconi, a European leading online beauty retailer, uses Frontend to build dynamic, visually appealing web pages while the company's technical team focuses on new component development. As a result, flaconi is able to support 50 million API calls per day and more than 100,000 SKUs, all while ensuring a smooth peak order uptake of 300 orders per minute.

commercetools Frontend enables merchandisers, marketers, and developers to leverage a robust portfolio of site experience APIs and business tooling to continuously evolve, optimize, and deliver relevant experiences for the shopper.

Paired with commercetools Composable Commerce, Frontend gives brands and retailers the ability to create and deliver digital storefronts quickly and efficiently while continuously innovating their commerce architecture without limits. Combining balance, speed, performance, adaptability, and customization options, the two products together best enable a customer-facing headless commerce implementation that can be used to future-proof a business' architecture for shifting market forces and emerging retail trends.

commercetools Frontend can utilize additional functionalities through integrations with technology partners such as Algolia, Contentful, Adyen, ZineOne, Klarna and Klevu, and is also available in prepackaged solutions, known as accelerators, developed and owned by several commercetools system integration partners including Vaimo, Orium and Mindcurv.

