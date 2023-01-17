DRIVOSITY IS THE FIRST SELF-FUNDED DRIVER PERFORMANCE PLATFORM TO HIT 1 BILLION SAFETY MILES IN THE U.S.

CLERMONT, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivosity, a nationally renowned last-mile delivery software and solutions provider, announces an incredible feat - one billion safety miles driven on its platform, making it the first 100% self-funded U.S. company to reach this milestone.

As the industry's go-to driver performance platform, Drivosity harnesses the power of visibility and recognition to engage and modify driver behavior to make roads safer, drivers more productive, and last-mile operators more profitable.

"While we're honored to be the first completely self-funded U.S. company to reach one billion safety miles, we're even more excited about the impact we've had in the process," said CEO Brian Moroney. "Through our dedication to driver innovation and commitment to serving our communities, we're looking forward to further improving road safety, the driver experience and providing next-gen operators with real-time and actionable performance data."

Additional Drivosity industry impacts:

Reducing the food industry insurance claims from an average of 1 claim for every 127k miles driven to 1 claim for every 500k miles

Saving an estimated 75+ lives according to auto accident fatality data

Saving over 1 million gallons in gas and reducing 2000 tons of CO2 used

Drivosity delivers great drivers and actionable insights for next-gen operators and brands.

About Drivosity

Drivosity is a technology company that seeks to revolutionize the last-mile delivery industry through advanced GPS-based tracking software and innovative solutions. With the slogan "Delivering Great Drivers," Drivosity's goal is to make the world a safer, more productive place by inspiring and responding to the needs of individuals. Initially a GPS tracking and safety solution for food delivery drivers, Drivosity has evolved into a leading provider of tracking, safety, property protection, and productivity solutions for all businesses with last-mile delivery operations. Drivosity strives to work within this human touchpoint of the customer experience in a way that benefits all parties involved – the companies, drivers, and consumers.

