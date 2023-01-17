INFINIUM SPIRITS ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT - JAN THARP

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Infinium Spirits Inc., a global premium spirits company based in San Diego, California; announces the appointment of Jan Tharp as President. Tharp is a highly experienced, inspirational leader in the CPG industry who has led and developed teams for over 20 years, achieving significant business transformation.

Tharp most recently served as President and CEO of the 123-year-old, iconic branded seafood company, Bumble Bee Seafoods with over $1.0 billion in global revenues. During her tenure in this role, she led the team through the development of a transformational corporate strategy with a focus on growth and innovation and successfully expanded the presence of its international portfolio of brands. Prior to being named President and CEO, she held the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Jan has an extensive background in relationship management, supply chain and international business, holding several executive leadership positions in the food and beverage sector throughout her career.

Tharp is also a Board member and past co-chair of the Packaging and Processing Women's Leadership Network, and currently sits on the Advisory Committee for Michigan State University's School of Packaging.

"I am thrilled Jan is joining Infinium Spirits as President. She is a strategic, transformational, and a purpose-driven leader. Jan brings invaluable experience scaling and growing businesses, developing successful go-to-market strategies, improving operational efficiencies, and fostering a people-forward and inclusive workplace culture," said Chris Underwood, Chief Executive Officer for Young's Holdings Inc., parent company of Infinium Spirits. "I am excited to welcome Jan as Infinium's next President. I believe her experience, leadership, and enthusiasm are exactly what we need as we drive the company forward."

"I am honored and privileged to lead the incredibly talented Infinium Spirits team as President," said Tharp. "This is an amazing company, with a deep history of quality brands, and I look forward to building on that great foundation."

About Infinium Spirits

Established in 2005 and based out of San Diego, California, Infinium Spirits is a family-owned global premium spirits supplier. Infinium specializes in building a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands including Templeton Rye; Skrewball Whiskey; Seagram's Vodka; Corralejo Tequila; Crystal Head Vodka; Zaya Rum; Highway Vodka; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; Perro San Juan Mezcal and El Gobernador Pisco. For more information, visit www.infiniumspirits.com .

