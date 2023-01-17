Movano Health's Evie Ring Wins 10 "Best of CES 2023" Awards

On the heels of a successful brand announcement, the Company was also awarded five new patents, increasing its intellectual property portfolio to 18 total issued patents

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE), a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medical and consumer devices, announced its new wearable brand, Evie. As the first medical grade smart ring designed for women, the product was extremely well received and garnered 10 "Best of CES" awards from major media publications, including USA Today, CNN, Wired, Digital Trends, Tom's Guide and more.

These top tier publications recognized Evie as best in class in the fitness tech, health, wearable and mobile categories in large part due to Company's plan to pursue FDA clearance on the ring's heart rate, SpO 2 and respiration rate data. Delivering reliable, trustworthy health data to consumers in a wearable with a unique, comfortable and open design drove a great deal of excitement for the planned 1H23 launch.

In order to drive its continued success, the Company has also been prolifically filing patents and was recently issued five new U.S. patents. The new patents protect the innovations around Movano Health's non-invasive sensor technology, which combines Radio Frequency and mmWave capabilities onto a single Integrated Circuit that will be integrated into various wearable devices in the future. With these new patents, Movano Health now has 18 issued U.S. patents, and 43 pending U.S. and International applications.

"We built the Evie ring to address the unique health needs of women at every stage of their lives, and the reception to the announcement of Evie at CES from media, investors, consumers and partners alike was outstanding," said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health. "We're raising the bar for women and wearables, and our resolve to be the only wearable that is also a medical device and our timely focus on designing a device for the unique needs of women clearly struck a chord. With newly issued and pending patents related to our ring and future wearable devices, we're further strengthening our solution and building the momentum we need for our upcoming product launch."

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano Health's devices capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano Health's end-to-end solutions will soon enable consumers, caretakers, and healthcare professionals to utilize daily medical-grade data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage their health. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

Movano Health's Evie Ring, which is specifically designed to address women's health concerns, will be available for purchase in mid-2023. To stay up to date on Evie's launch, visit https://eviering.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development and features, product releases, clinical trial, and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

