NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 EARNINGS

Net income of $28 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $28 million , compared to net income of $19 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $25 million in the prior quarter, and net income of $16 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $24 million in fourth quarter 2021, impacted by the Charter acquisition in third quarter 2022 and the County acquisition in fourth quarter 2021

Record net income of $94 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $99 million for 2022, compared to net income of $61 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $73 million for 2021

Earnings per diluted common share of $1.83 for fourth quarter and $6.56 for 2022, or adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) of $1.84 for fourth quarter and $6.90 for 2022

Return on average assets of 1.26% for fourth quarter and 1.20% for 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) ("Nicolet" or the "Company") announced fourth quarter 2022 net income of $28 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.83, compared to $19 million and $1.29 for third quarter 2022, and $16 million and $1.25 for fourth quarter 2021, respectively. Annualized quarterly return on average assets was 1.26%, 0.93% and 0.96%, for fourth quarter 2022, third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $94 million and earnings per diluted common share was $6.56, compared to net income of $61 million and earnings per diluted common share of $5.44 for the year ended December 31, 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 1.20% and 1.15% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net income reflected non-core items and the related tax effect of each, including merger and integration related expenses, Day 2 credit provision expense required under the CECL model, branch optimization costs, contract negotiation expenses, and gains on other assets and investments. These non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.01 for fourth quarter 2022, $0.45 for third quarter 2022, and $0.58 for fourth quarter 2021. For the full year, non-core items negatively impacted diluted earnings per common share $0.34 for 2022 and $1.13 for 2021.

On August 26, 2022, Nicolet completed its acquisition of Charter Bankshares, Inc. ("Charter"). In the merger, Charter shareholders received approximately 1.26 million shares of Nicolet common stock (valued at $98 million) and cash consideration of $39 million, for a total purchase price of $137 million. Upon consummation, Charter added total assets of $1.1 billion, loans of $827 million, deposits of $869 million, and preliminary goodwill of $50 million.

"I know that most people reading this care more about what 2023 looks like; however, it is important to pause and reflect on another record quarter and year at Nicolet in 2022," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "We made $94 million in net income and had exceptional loan growth while maintaining excellent credit quality. We also added experience and depth to our management team, and we successfully integrated our acquisition of Charter. All told, we are pleased with our 2022 results."

"We go into 2023 with trust in our people and our operating history; that whatever macroeconomic conditions arise, we will find success. The base of Nicolet has always been relationships, not transactions, which stand strong no matter the economic times. While many of our peers will focus on short-term solutions to gather deposits and sell loans, we will maintain our focus on building long-term relationships. Our people and our customers understand and believe in shared success, and we've shown how this in turn benefits our shareholders. Yes, we expect our deposits will reprice higher and our loan volume will soften. These are the times in which we live, but we learned a long time ago that there has to be something that customers and employees can rally around. Nicolet's purpose of serving and creating shared success has shown to be that rallying point. We look forward to proving this out in 2023," Daniels added.

The Company's financial performance and certain balance sheet line items were impacted by the timing and size of Nicolet's 2022 and 2021 acquisitions. In addition to the 2022 Charter acquisition, Nicolet acquired, Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac") on September 3, 2021 and County Bancorp, Inc. ("County") on December 3, 2021. Certain income statement results, average balances and related ratios for 2022 include partial contributions from Charter, while 2021 results include partial contributions from Mackinac and County, each from the respective acquisition date. At acquisition, Mackinac added assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $0.9 billion, and deposits of $1.4 billion, while at acquisition County added assets of $1.4 billion, loans of $1.0 billion, and deposits of $1.0 billion.

Balance Sheet Review

At December 31, 2022, period end assets were $8.8 billion, a decrease of $0.1 billion (1%) from September 30, 2022, mostly in cash and cash equivalents from the net decline in deposits. Total loans increased $0.2 billion (13% annualized) from September 30, 2022, on strong organic loan growth. Total deposits of $7.2 billion at December 31, 2022, decreased $0.2 billion (3%) from September 30, 2022, while total borrowings increased $37 million from September 30, 2022 in short-term FHLB advances. Total capital was $973 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $34 million since September 30, 2022, mostly from solid earnings.

Compared to December 31, 2021, period end assets increased $1.1 billion (14%), largely due to the Charter acquisition, which added total assets of $1.1 billion at acquisition. Total loans of $6.2 billion at December 31, 2022 increased $1.6 billion (34%) from December 31, 2021, including the Charter acquisition and the repurchase of approximately $100 million previously participated agricultural loans, as well as strong organic loan growth. Excluding the $827 million of loans acquired with Charter and the repurchased agricultural loans, organic loan growth was 14% from December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $0.7 billion from December 31, 2021, also largely due to the Charter acquisition, while total borrowings increased $325 million, with approximately half acquired with Charter and the remainder related to new FHLB advances. Total capital increased $81 million from December 31, 2021, mostly from the common stock issued for the Charter acquisition, as well as solid earnings, offset by unfavorable changes in the fair value of available for sale securities and common stock repurchases executed early in 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $40 million and represented 0.46% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $40 million or 0.45% at September 30, 2022, and $56 million or 0.73% at December 31, 2021. The decline from year-end 2021 included a $6 million improvement in nonaccrual loans and a $10 million reduction in other real estate owned (primarily sales of closed bank branches). The allowance for credit losses-loans was $62 million and represented 1.00% of total loans at December 31, 2022, compared to $60 million (or 1.01% of total loans) at September 30, 2022, and $50 million (or 1.07% of total loans) at December 31, 2021. The growth in the allowance for credit losses-loans from third quarter was mostly due to strong loan growth, while the growth from year-end 2021 also included the $8 million Day 2 allowance increase from the acquisition of Charter. Asset quality trends have been solid and net charge-offs were negligible.

Income Statement Review - Year

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $94 million, compared to net income of $61 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income was $240 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, up $82 million from the year ended December 31, 2021, the net of $102 million higher interest income and $20 million higher interest expense. The higher interest income was attributable to strong loan growth (both organic and acquired), new and renewed loans repricing higher from the Federal Reserve interest rate increases, and additional investment securities (acquired with Charter), while the higher interest expense was due to both higher average balances and higher rates (also related to the Federal Reserve interest rate increases). Average interest-earning assets of $7.1 billion for full year 2022 grew $2.4 billion over full year 2021, mostly due to a $2.1 billion increase in average loans from solid organic loan growth and timing of the 2022 and 2021 acquisitions. Average interest-bearing liabilities of $4.8 billion increased $1.6 billion from full year 2021, also mostly due to the timing of the 2022 and 2021 acquisitions.

The net interest margin for full year 2022 was 3.40%, up 3 bps from 3.37% for full year 2021. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 22 bps (to 3.88%) reflecting both the changing mix of interest-earning assets (which shifted to 74% loans and 26% non-loan earning assets for 2022, compared to 68% loans and 32% non-loan earning assets for 2021) and the rising interest rate environment. The cost of funds increased 28 bps (to 0.71%) for 2022, attributable mainly to the repricing of deposits and funding in the higher interest rate environment.

Noninterest income was $58 million for full year 2022, down $9 million (14%) compared to full year 2021, primarily due to lower net mortgage income. Net mortgage income declined $14 million mostly due to slow mortgage volumes from the rising interest rate environment. Total wealth revenue (trust services and brokerage fee income combined) increased $1 million, as growth in accounts and assets under management outpaced unfavorable market-related declines. Service charges on deposit accounts and card interchange income each increased commensurate with the larger operating base, while the increase in BOLI income was mostly attributable to higher average balances from our recent acquisitions. Net asset gains of $3 million for full year 2022 were primarily related to sales of other real estate owned (mostly closed bank branch locations), while net asset gains of $4 million for full year 2021 were primarily attributable to favorable fair value marks on equity securities. Loan servicing rights ("LSR") income, net (comprised of agricultural loan servicing fees net of the related LSR amortization), reflects an unfavorable $1 million as the LSR amortization is currently outpacing the loan servicing fees since new loans are not being added to this servicing portfolio. Other noninterest income was up $3 million, mostly revenue from crop insurance sales (acquired with County) and broker fees.

Noninterest expense of $161 million for full year 2022 increased $31 million (24%) over full year 2021. Personnel expense increased $18 million (26%) over full year 2021, including higher salaries and fringe benefits from the larger employee base (with average full-time equivalent employees up 41%, mostly due to the timing of the 2022 and 2021 acquisitions), merit increases between the years, and investments in our wealth team. Salary expense also reflected increases in hourly pay and base salaries effective at the end of March 2022, which benefited the majority of our employee base. Non-personnel expenses increased $13 million (23%), including $9 million higher occupancy, equipment, and office expense (largely the expanded branch network with our recent acquisitions, as well as additional expense for software and technology solutions), $3 million higher business development (additional marketing donations, promotions, and media to support our expanded branch network and community base), a $3 million increase in data processing (to support the larger operating base), and a $3 million increase in intangible amortization, partly offset by a $4 million reduction in merger-related expenses.

Income Statement Review - Quarter

Net income for fourth quarter 2022 was $28 million, compared to net income of $19 million for third quarter 2022.

Net interest income was $68 million for fourth quarter 2022, up $5 million from third quarter 2022, the net of $15 million higher interest income and $10 million higher interest expense. The higher interest income was largely attributable to strong organic loan growth and a full quarter of Charter, as well as the repricing of new and renewed loans in a rising interest rate environment, while the higher interest expense was due to increases in both average balances (reflecting a full quarter of Charter and additional wholesale funding) and rates (also related to the rising interest rate environment). The net interest margin for fourth quarter 2022 was 3.39%, down 9 bps from 3.48% for third quarter 2022. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 36 bps (to 4.27%) mostly due to the rising interest rate environment, while the cost of funds increased 68 bps (to 1.33%) for fourth quarter 2022, attributable mainly to the repricing of deposits and funding in the higher interest rate environment.

Noninterest income was $15 million for fourth quarter 2022, up $2 million (14%) compared to third quarter 2022. The increase in noninterest income between the sequential quarters included higher wealth revenue, an increase in BOLI income (on higher average balances), a favorable change in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan assets, and an increase in other noninterest income (mostly crop insurance sales and broker fees), partly offset by lower net mortgage income.

Noninterest expense of $44 million increased $1 million (3%) from third quarter 2022. Personnel expense decreased slightly (2%), while non-personnel expenses increased $2 million (10%) from third quarter 2022. The increase in non-personnel expenses between the sequential quarters included higher occupancy, equipment, and office expense (mostly software and technology solutions), higher data processing (mostly volume-based core system processing), an increase in intangible amortization (related to the Charter acquisition), and higher other noninterest expense (mostly fraud losses).

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial, agricultural and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted common share, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believes such measures to be helpful to management, investors and others in understanding Nicolet's results of operations or financial position. When non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the GAAP financial measures, are provided. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below. The non-GAAP net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also aid investors in comparing Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks. Management considers non-GAAP financial ratios to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strengths. While non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a corporation, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



















Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



















(In thousands, except share data)

12/31/2022

09/30/2022

06/30/2022

03/31/2022

12/31/2021 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 121,211

$ 118,537

$ 96,189

$ 183,705

$ 209,349 Interest-earning deposits

33,512

319,745

84,828

212,218

385,943 Cash and cash equivalents

154,723

438,282

181,017

395,923

595,292 Certificates of deposit in other banks

12,518

13,510

15,502

19,692

21,920 Securities available for sale, at fair value

917,618

949,597

813,248

852,331

921,661 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

679,128

686,424

695,812

684,991

651,803 Other investments

72,911

79,279

53,269

54,257

44,008 Loans held for sale

1,482

3,709

5,084

9,764

6,447 Other assets held for sale

—

—

—

—

199,833 Loans

6,180,499

5,984,437

4,978,654

4,683,315

4,621,836 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(61,829)

(60,348)

(50,655)

(49,906)

(49,672) Loans, net

6,118,670

5,924,089

4,927,999

4,633,409

4,572,164 Premises and equipment, net

108,956

106,648

96,656

94,275

94,566 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")

165,137

165,166

136,060

135,292

134,476 Goodwill and other intangibles, net

402,438

407,117

336,721

338,068

339,492 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

130,388

122,095

108,884

102,210

113,375 Total assets

$ 8,763,969

$ 8,895,916

$ 7,370,252

$ 7,320,212

$ 7,695,037





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,361,816

$ 2,477,507

$ 2,045,732

$ 1,912,995

$ 1,975,705 Interest-bearing deposits

4,817,105

4,918,395

4,240,534

4,318,125

4,490,211 Total deposits

7,178,921

7,395,902

6,286,266

6,231,120

6,465,916 Short-term borrowings

317,000

280,000

—

—

— Long-term borrowings

225,342

225,236

196,963

206,946

216,915 Other liabilities held for sale

—

—

—

—

51,586 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

70,177

56,315

47,636

45,836

68,729 Total liabilities

7,791,440

7,957,453

6,530,865

6,483,902

6,803,146 Stockholders' Equity:



















Common stock

147

147

134

135

140 Additional paid-in capital

621,988

620,392

520,741

524,478

575,045 Retained earnings

407,864

380,263

361,753

337,768

313,604 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(57,470)

(62,339)

(43,241)

(26,071)

3,102 Total Nicolet stockholders' equity

972,529

938,463

839,387

836,310

891,891 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,763,969

$ 8,895,916

$ 7,370,252

$ 7,320,212

$ 7,695,037





















Common shares outstanding

14,690,614

14,673,197

13,407,375

13,456,741

13,994,079

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2022

09/30/2022

06/30/2022

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Interest income:



























Loans, including loan fees

$ 76,367

$ 63,060

$ 52,954

$ 51,299

$ 52,292

$ 243,680

$ 156,559 Taxable investment securities

5,771

5,350

5,135

5,127

3,999

21,383

9,934 Tax-exempt investment securities

1,915

1,181

647

675

575

4,418

2,157 Other interest income

1,703

1,127

790

817

769

4,437

2,909 Total interest income

85,756

70,718

59,526

57,918

57,635

273,918

171,559 Interest expense:



























Deposits

12,512

4,638

2,410

2,192

2,649

21,752

10,448 Short-term borrowings

2,624

594

28

—

1

3,246

1 Long-term borrowings

2,528

2,496

2,004

1,931

1,426

8,959

3,155 Total interest expense

17,664

7,728

4,442

4,123

4,076

33,957

13,604 Net interest income

68,092

62,990

55,084

53,795

53,559

239,961

157,955 Provision for credit losses

1,850

8,600

750

300

8,400

11,500

14,900 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

66,242

54,390

54,334

53,495

45,159

228,461

143,055 Noninterest income:



























Trust services fee income

1,963

1,969

2,004

2,011

2,050

7,947

7,774 Brokerage fee income

3,207

3,040

2,988

3,688

3,205

12,923

12,143 Mortgage income, net

1,311

1,728

2,205

3,253

4,518

8,497

22,155 Service charges on deposit accounts

1,502

1,589

1,536

1,477

1,482

6,104

5,023 Card interchange income

3,100

3,012

2,950

2,581

2,671

11,643

9,163 BOLI income

1,151

966

768

933

722

3,818

2,380 Asset gains (losses), net

260

(46)

1,603

1,313

465

3,130

4,181 Deferred compensation plan asset market valuations

314

(571)

(1,316)

(467)

66

(2,040)

609 LSR income, net

(324)

(517)

(143)

(382)

—

(1,366)

— Other noninterest income

2,362

1,830

1,536

1,536

885

7,264

3,936 Total noninterest income

14,846

13,000

14,131

15,943

16,064

57,920

67,364 Noninterest expense:



























Personnel expense

23,705

24,136

19,681

21,191

21,491

88,713

70,618 Occupancy, equipment and office

8,246

7,641

6,891

6,944

7,119

29,722

21,058 Business development and marketing

2,303

2,281

2,057

1,831

1,550

8,472

5,403 Data processing

3,871

3,664

3,596

3,387

3,582

14,518

11,990 Intangibles amortization

2,217

1,628

1,347

1,424

1,094

6,616

3,494 FDIC assessments

480

480

480

480

480

1,920

2,035 Merger-related expense

492

519

555

98

2,202

1,664

5,651 Other noninterest expense

2,675

2,218

1,931

2,195

1,890

9,019

9,048 Total noninterest expense

43,989

42,567

36,538

37,550

39,408

160,644

129,297 Income before income tax expense

37,099

24,823

31,927

31,888

21,815

125,737

81,122 Income tax expense

9,498

6,313

7,942

7,724

5,510

31,477

20,470 Net income

$ 27,601

$ 18,510

$ 23,985

$ 24,164

$ 16,305

$ 94,260

$ 60,652 Earnings per common share:



























Basic

$ 1.88

$ 1.33

$ 1.79

$ 1.77

$ 1.29

$ 6.78

$ 5.65 Diluted

$ 1.83

$ 1.29

$ 1.73

$ 1.70

$ 1.25

$ 6.56

$ 5.44 Common shares outstanding:



























Basic weighted average

14,685

13,890

13,402

13,649

12,626

13,909

10,736 Diluted weighted average

15,110

14,310

13,852

14,215

13,049

14,375

11,145

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended (In thousands, except share & per share data)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Selected Average Balances:



























Loans

$ 6,087,146

$ 5,391,258

$ 4,838,535

$ 4,688,784

$ 3,952,330

$ 5,255,646

$ 3,183,681 Investment securities

1,701,531

1,625,453

1,573,027

1,575,624

1,269,562

1,619,272

738,540 Interest-earning assets

7,963,485

7,161,120

6,579,644

6,711,191

5,923,581

7,107,449

4,719,417 Cash and cash equivalents

179,381

167,550

217,553

568,472

839,607

281,849

852,603 Goodwill and other intangibles, net

403,243

363,211

337,289

338,694

294,051

361,471

211,463 Total assets

8,688,741

7,856,131

7,273,219

7,519,636

6,772,363

7,837,695

5,271,463 Deposits

7,222,415

6,643,247

6,188,044

6,392,544

5,754,778

6,613,924

4,499,087 Interest-bearing liabilities

5,262,278

4,730,209

4,425,450

4,683,915

4,006,307

4,776,924

3,140,393 Stockholders' equity (common)

954,970

890,205

837,975

861,319

784,666

886,385

622,903 Selected Ratios: (1)



























Book value per common share

$ 66.20

$ 63.96

$ 62.61

$ 62.15

$ 63.73

$ 66.20

$ 63.73 Tangible book value per common share (2)

$ 38.81

$ 36.21

$ 37.49

$ 37.03

$ 39.47

$ 38.81

$ 39.47 Return on average assets

1.26 %

0.93 %

1.32 %

1.30 %

0.96 %

1.20 %

1.15 % Return on average common equity

11.47

8.25

11.48

11.38

8.24

10.63

9.74 Return on average tangible common equity (2)

19.85

13.93

19.21

18.75

13.19

17.96

14.74 Average equity to average assets

10.99

11.33

11.52

11.45

11.59

11.31

11.82 Stockholders' equity to assets

11.10

10.55

11.39

11.42

11.59

11.10

11.59 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

6.82

6.26

7.15

7.14

7.51

6.82

7.51 Net interest margin

3.39

3.48

3.34

3.23

3.57

3.40

3.37 Efficiency ratio

52.79

55.62

53.74

54.56

56.73

54.15

58.20 Effective tax rate

25.60

25.43

24.88

24.22

25.26

25.03

25.23 Selected Asset Quality Information:



























Nonaccrual loans

$ 38,080

$ 38,326

$ 36,580

$ 39,670

$ 44,154

$ 38,080

$ 44,154 Other real estate owned - closed branches

1,347

1,506

4,378

9,019

10,307

1,347

10,307 Other real estate owned

628

628

628

797

1,648

628

1,648 Nonperforming assets

$ 40,055

$ 40,460

$ 41,586

$ 49,486

$ 56,109

$ 40,055

$ 56,109 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 597

$ 216

$ (149)

$ 66

$ (10)

$ 730

$ 160 Allowance for credit losses-loans to loans

1.00 %

1.01 %

1.02 %

1.07 %

1.07 %

1.00 %

1.07 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)

0.04

0.02

(0.01)

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.01 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.62

0.64

0.73

0.85

0.96

0.62

0.96 Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.46

0.45

0.56

0.68

0.73

0.46

0.73 Stock Repurchase Information:



























Common stock repurchased (dollars) (3)

$ 786

$ —

$ 6,277

$ 54,420

$ 27,784

$ 61,483

$ 61,464 Common stock repurchased (full shares) (3)

10,000

—

67,949

593,713

345,166

671,662

793,064





(1) Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized. (2) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of these financial measures. (3) Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.





















Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

































































For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021





Average





Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

(In thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

ASSETS





































PPP loans

$ 239

$ 1

1.02 %

$ 605

$ 1

0.93 %

$ 46,694

$ 5,549

46.50 %

All other loans

6,086,907

76,405

4.93 %

5,390,653

63,094

4.60 %

3,905,636

46,770

4.70 %

Total loans (1) (2)

6,087,146

76,406

4.93 %

5,391,258

63,095

4.60 %

3,952,330

52,319

5.20 %

Investment securities (2)

1,701,531

8,302

1.95 %

1,625,453

6,989

1.72 %

1,269,562

4,860

1.53 %

Other interest-earning assets

174,808

1,703

3.85 %

144,409

1,127

3.09 %

701,689

769

0.43 %

Total interest-earning assets

7,963,485

$ 86,411

4.27 %

7,161,120

$ 71,211

3.91 %

5,923,581

$ 57,948

3.85 %

Other assets, net

725,256









695,011









848,782









Total assets

$ 8,688,741









$ 7,856,131









$ 6,772,363









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing core deposits

$ 4,175,671

$ 8,477

0.81 %

$ 3,974,448

$ 3,353

0.33 %

$ 3,456,699

$ 1,743

0.20 %

Brokered deposits

611,226

4,035

2.62 %

468,010

1,285

1.09 %

377,390

906

0.95 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,786,897

12,512

1.04 %

4,442,458

4,638

0.41 %

3,834,089

2,649

0.27 %

Wholesale funding

475,381

5,152

4.27 %

287,751

3,090

4.25 %

172,218

1,427

3.30 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,262,278

$ 17,664

1.33 %

4,730,209

$ 7,728

0.65 %

4,006,307

$ 4,076

0.40 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

2,435,518









2,200,789









1,920,689









Other liabilities

35,975









34,928









60,701









Stockholders' equity

954,970









890,205









784,666









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,688,741









$ 7,856,131









$ 6,772,363









Net interest income and rate spread





$ 68,747

2.94 %





$ 63,483

3.26 %





$ 53,872

3.45 %

Net interest margin









3.39 %









3.48 %









3.57 %

Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)





$ 1,935

0.09 %





$ 1,075

0.05 %





$ 465

0.03 %













































For the Years Ended

















December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

















Average





Average

Average





Average













(In thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate













ASSETS





































PPP loans

$ 4,872

$ 1,392

28.57 %

$ 141,510

$ 16,672

11.78 %













All other loans

5,250,774

242,427

4.62 %

3,042,171

139,972

4.60 %













Total loans (1) (2)

5,255,646

243,819

4.64 %

3,183,681

156,644

4.92 %













Investment securities (2)

1,619,272

27,575

1.70 %

738,540

13,047

1.77 %













Other interest-earning assets

232,531

4,437

1.91 %

797,196

2,909

0.36 %













Total interest-earning assets

7,107,449

$ 275,831

3.88 %

4,719,417

$ 172,600

3.66 %













Other assets, net

730,246









552,046





















Total assets

$ 7,837,695









$ 5,271,463





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing core deposits

$ 3,987,201

$ 15,324

0.38 %

$ 2,729,146

$ 6,657

0.24 %













Brokered deposits

490,871

6,428

1.31 %

308,091

3,791

1.23 %













Total interest-bearing deposits

4,478,072

21,752

0.49 %

3,037,237

10,448

0.34 %













Wholesale funding

298,852

12,205

4.08 %

103,156

3,156

3.06 %













Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,776,924

$ 33,957

0.71 %

3,140,393

$ 13,604

0.43 %













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

2,135,852









1,461,850





















Other liabilities

38,534









46,317





















Stockholders' equity

886,385









622,903





















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,837,695









$ 5,271,463





















Net interest income and rate spread





$ 241,874

3.17 %





$ 158,996

3.23 %













Net interest margin









3.40 %









3.37 %













Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)





$ 4,572

0.06 %





$ 2,063

0.04 %



















(1) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense. (3) Loan purchase accounting accretion included in All other loans above, and the related impact to net interest margin.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)























At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Years Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Adjusted net income reconciliation: (1)



























Net income (GAAP)

$ 27,601

$ 18,510

$ 23,985

$ 24,164

$ 16,305

$ 94,260

$ 60,652 Adjustments:



























Provision expense related to merger

—

8,000

—

—

8,400

8,000

14,400 Assets (gains) losses, net

(260)

46

(1,603)

(1,313)

(465)

(3,130)

(4,181) Merger-related expense

492

519

555

98

2,202

1,664

5,651 Branch closure expense

—

—

—

—

—

—

944 Adjustments subtotal

232

8,565

(1,048)

(1,215)

10,137

6,534

16,814 Tax on Adjustments (25%)

58

2,141

(262)

(304)

2,534

1,634

4,204 Adjustments, net of tax

174

6,424

(786)

(911)

7,603

4,901

12,611 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 27,775

$ 24,934

$ 23,199

$ 23,253

$ 23,908

$ 99,161

$ 73,263 Common shares outstanding:



























Weighted average diluted common shares

15,110

14,310

13,852

14,215

13,049

14,375

11,145 Diluted earnings per common share:



























Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)

$ 1.83

$ 1.29

$ 1.73

$ 1.70

$ 1.25

$ 6.56

$ 5.44 Adjusted Diluted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.84

$ 1.74

$ 1.67

$ 1.64

$ 1.83

$ 6.90

$ 6.57 Tangible assets: (2)



























Total assets

$ 8,763,969

$ 8,895,916

$ 7,370,252

$ 7,320,212

$ 7,695,037







Goodwill and other intangibles, net

402,438

407,117

336,721

338,068

339,492







Tangible assets

$ 8,361,531

$ 8,488,799

$ 7,033,531

$ 6,982,144

$ 7,355,545







Tangible common equity: (2)



























Stockholders' equity

$ 972,529

$ 938,463

$ 839,387

$ 836,310

$ 891,891







Goodwill and other intangibles, net

402,438

407,117

336,721

338,068

339,492







Tangible common equity

$ 570,091

$ 531,346

$ 502,666

$ 498,242

$ 552,399







Tangible average common equity: (2)



























Average stockholders' equity (common)

$ 954,970

$ 890,205

$ 837,975

$ 861,319

$ 784,666

$ 886,385

$ 622,903 Average goodwill and other intangibles, net

403,243

363,211

337,289

338,694

294,051

361,471

211,463 Average tangible common equity

$ 551,727

$ 526,994

$ 500,686

$ 522,625

$ 490,615

$ 524,914

$ 411,440



Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (1) The adjusted net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also to aid investors in the comparison of Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks. (2) The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net. These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

