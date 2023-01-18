AMOCO Federal Credit Union Names Alkami as Partner of the Year

Credit union recognizes digital banking platform as a significant contributor to its growth

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced it has been named AMOCO Federal Credit Union's Partner of the Year, an award presented to one of the credit union's 200+ business partners in recognition of outstanding positive impact on AMOCO's member service, growth and innovation.

Alkami Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkami Technology, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Alkami was selected in recognition of its partnership with AMOCO in building a flexible and extensible digital banking solution. The credit union went live with the Alkami Platform in 2019, and recently completed its three-year roadmap initiative.

"We were very specific about the user experience (UX) and capabilities we needed for our members," said Nate Ashworth, senior vice president of operations technology at AMOCO. "Alkami not only brought a best-in-class UX to the table, but also has the extensibility to build in the integrations we require now and into the future."

The credit union currently has seventy-eight thousand users, with approximately fifty-six thousand active digital banking users leveraging many online features, such as P2P, Skip-A-Pay and more. "We have seen tremendous growth in member traffic since implementing the Alkami Platform," added Ashley Carner, chief operations officer of AMOCO. "The new experience was in place when the pandemic hit, which drove logins to one million per month. Since then, we have consistently seen upward of 1.6 million logins per month, which we attribute to the seamless online and mobile banking experience of the Alkami Platform."

Since implementing the Alkami Platform, AMOCO's app rating has grown from 3.6 to 4.9 or higher on all mobile platforms. "The Alkami Platform has been highly successful. It has allowed us to leverage resources to augment the branch experience and freed us up to focus on building and strengthening relationships, which positions us for strong future growth," added Ashworth.

"We are honored to be named AMOCO's Partner of the Year," said Alex Shootman, Alkami's chief executive officer. "When we say we believe in the power of partnerships, we aren't just speaking about third party integrations. It is our partnerships with clients like AMOCO that push us to continually grow and develop innovative solutions to meet the needs of their account holders."

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening and digital loan origination, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

About AMOCO

AMOCO is one of the largest credit unions in the Houston/Galveston area, with more than 600+ local sponsor companies and organizations and over 100,000 members located throughout the country. AMOCO Federal Credit Union is open to everyone who lives, works, worships, attends school, or frequently does business within one of the 477-census tracts in Texas.

Media Relations Contact

Marla Pieton

marla.pieton@alkami.com

Katie Schimmel

katie@outlookmarketingsrv.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.