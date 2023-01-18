Delaware Valley is Ready to Say Hello to Avelo Airlines

Avelo reports strong booking trends ahead of inaugural flight from Wilmington Airport

Introductory pre-launch one-way fares to Florida start at $49

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines reported today it is observing strong booking trends ahead of the highly anticipated opening of the airline's Wilmington Airport (ILG) base on February 1. Avelo will serve five nonstop Florida destinations from the Delaware Valley's most convenient and easiest airport.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Special pre-launch introductory one-way fares starting at $49* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "With 14 days to go, we are very encouraged by the initial demand from across the four-state Delaware Valley region. We are seeing strong booking trends across all five Florida destinations Avelo will serve from Wilmington. It is clear there is a lot of excitement about the convenient, affordable and reliable service Avelo is bringing to the region."

When Avelo's ILG base opens in two weeks, the airline will offer nonstop flights to five popular Florida destinations: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach. Avelo will fly to Fort Lauderdale on Thursdays and Sundays; Fort Myers on Mondays and Fridays; Orlando on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays; Tampa on Thursdays and Sundays; and West Palm Beach on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

To commemorate its ILG base opening, Avelo will operate a special inaugural flight on Feb. 1 from Wilmington to Orlando International Airport (MCO) – Central Florida's most convenient and popular airport.

Delaware River and Bay Authority Executive Director Thomas Cook said, "The Wilmington Airport is all about convenience. It is in a perfect location between Philly and Baltimore that offers customers the option to forego the hassles of a big city airport. We want to be the airport of choice for people in Delaware, South Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland who seek both low fares and a convenient, hassle-free airport experience."

Wilmington Airport offers a refreshingly smooth, simple and friendly alternative hometown airport experience. ILG's adjacency to multiple major highways makes it the Delaware Valley's most convenient and travel-friendly airport, encompassing portions of four states: Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania / Philadelphia, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Avelo will initially base one Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 at ILG and employ 35 Crewmembers (employees), including Airport Customer Service, Aircraft Technical Operations and Maintenance, Flight Attendants, Pilots and Supervisors. Candidates can learn more about Avelo career opportunities by visiting AveloAir.com/Careers.

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.5 million Customers on more than 12,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo now serves 34 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with a flight cancellation rate of 1% and an industry-leading checked bag handling performance.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 34 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

About the Delaware River and Bay Authority

The DRBA, a bi-state governmental agency created by Compact in 1962, owns and operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, and the Forts Ferry Crossing. The DRBA also manages corporate and aviation properties through its economic development powers – two airports in New Jersey (Millville Airport and Cape May Airport) and three in Delaware (Wilmington Airport, Civil Air Terminal and Delaware Airpark). All DRBA operating revenues are generated through the bridge, ferry and airport facilities. For more information, visit www.drba.net.

Media Contacts:

Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff

501-258-2931

cgoff@aveloair.com

Wilmington Airport (ILG)

Jim Salmon

609-774-0052

James.salmon@drba.net

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $49 and must be booked by January 24, 2023, for travel completed by June 19, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

