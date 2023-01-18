INTRODUCING MICHAL MORRISON™ INC., A REVOLUTIONARY SKINCARE COMPANY BACKED BY STEM CELL SCIENCE

AUSTIN, Texas , Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the launch of Michal Morrison Inc., a new, science-first skincare company poised to revolutionize the beauty industry. With its first hero product launch, Genesis βSTEM6™ Molecular Serum, Michal Morrison Inc. will define and lead a new category of biomimetic skincare technology with its proven, proprietary, and patent-pending βSTEM6 molecule. This biotech breakthrough has a mechanism of action validated by 25 years of research in stem cell science and regenerative medicine from the laboratory of Dr. Michael Kahn. The βSTEM6 molecule will be exclusively available in Michal Morrison products. The company was founded by Austin-based entrepreneur Michal Ann Morrison, who previously survived a Traumatic Brain Injury in 2016 and has since become a passionate advocate for people with disabilities. Michal's experience became her inspiration to build a company dedicated to science, health, and the well-being of our communities.

βSTEM6 is a nextgen, patent-pending 'metamolecule™' that restores the self-rejuvenating power of our skin that has diminished over time. The result of over two decades of research in regenerative medicine and recent advances in stem cell science, βSTEM6 uses your biology's inherent potential to extend cell longevity. As the first and only bioserum with βSTEM6, this molecular superpower works with the skin's chemistry to awaken the millions of cells responsible for healthy-looking skin.

A formal and independent clinical study was conducted by one of the country's preeminent board-certified dermatologists and President of Dermatology Consulting Services, PLLC, Dr. Zoe Draelos, M.D. The study demonstrated dramatic improvements in the multiple signs of skin aging such as facial lines, wrinkles, loss of elasticity and uneven pigmentation. Following the eight-week study:

92% agreed skin texture is smoother and more refined

80% agreed skin looks firmer and lifted

80% agreed skin looks significantly clearer

80% agreed skin looks more luminous and radiant

80% agreed skin looks healthier and more youthful

Founder Michal Ann Morrison experienced years of frustration testing countless skincare products that never delivered the results they promised. Driven by her passion for science and entrepreneurial spirit, she began developing her own brand with a singular purpose: to revolutionize the beauty industry by developing science-first, performance-driven skincare with proprietary technology that delivers proven results.

The inspiration for the development of the company's proprietary and patent-pending intellectual property, the βSTEM6 molecule, was Michal's association with Dr. Fuqiang Ruan, an innovative scientist with a doctorate in Synthetic Organic Chemistry who had previously worked in Dr. Kahn's laboratory. Dr. Michael Kahn is currently Professor of Cancer Biology and Molecular Medicine at the Beckman Research Institute, City of Hope.

The Genesis βSTEM6 Molecular Serum is available on www.michalmorrison.com for $175 in a premium recyclable glass bottle. The Genesis βSTEM6 Molecular Serum is also available for $140 through a 60-day replenishment program.

ABOUT MICHAL MORRISON INC.: Michal Morrison Inc. is a revolutionary skincare company established in stem cell science and supported by its patent-pending βSTEM6 molecular technology. Founded by Michal Morrison in 2022, the company will premiere the first and only bioserum with the βSTEM6 molecule - Genesis βSTEM6 Molecular Serum. Michal Morrison products are available online at www.michalmorrison.com .

