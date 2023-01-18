Preqin Appoints Chief Commercial Officer to Boost Development of Market-Leading Solutions

Nosheen Amir-Ebrahimi – who joins from S&P Global – to prioritize customer centricity

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preqin, the global leader empowering the alternatives community with essential data and insights, has appointed Nosheen Amir-Ebrahimi as the firm's first Chief Commercial Officer. Nosheen will oversee and drive Preqin's commercial strategy, with a clear focus on designing best-in-class services and products to help the firm's clients succeed in the ever-evolving alternative assets industry.

Nosheen Amir-Ebrahimi, Chief Commercial Officer, Preqin (PRNewswire)

Nosheen – who has almost twenty years of experience – previously worked at Goldman Sachs, IHS Markit, and most recently as Head of Strategy, M&A and Partnerships, at S&P Global Sustainable1. Nosheen's experience in leading IHS Markit's derivatives data & valuations business, where she oversaw significant revenue growth and margin expansion through deep client engagement, organic investments, and strategic acquisitions, will be incredibly valuable for her new role at Preqin. Nosheen's recent experience in leading the ESG strategy for S&P Global will also be beneficial when further developing Preqin's ESG Solutions, the only product suite to provide private market participants with a 360-degree view of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk, impact and opportunity.

Commenting on the appointment, Christoph Knaack, CEO of Preqin, says: "We are incredibly excited to have Nosheen on board. Her experience will be instrumental in continuing to focus on the evolving needs of our clients and developing cutting-edge solutions for them. Over the last year, we have launched and developed unique products, including ESG Solutions, Company Intelligence and our market-leading asset-level benchmarks. Nosheen joins Preqin at a truly exciting time as we further expand our offerings to meet the growing needs of the alternative assets industry."

Nosheen Amir-Ebrahimi adds: "Preqin's focus on customer centricity, innovation and transparency really stood out for me. Everyone I have met so far has been incredibly passionate and forward-thinking. Preqin has a wealth of market-leading data, products and services for the private markets. I truly believe we play a vital role in helping our clients make better data-driven investment decisions."

For twenty years, Preqin has empowered the finance community with essential data and insight. The firm currently has more than 1,500 team members across 16 offices globally and is going through a continued growth phase. Preqin is proud to be serving its customers through the entire private market investment lifecycle – from fundraising and investor relations to deal origination, due diligence, and portfolio monitoring.

Notes to editors

About Preqin

Preqin, the Home of Alternatives™, empowers financial professionals who invest in or allocate to alternatives with essential data and insight to make confident decisions. The firm supports them throughout the entire investment lifecycle with critical information and leading analytics solutions. Preqin has pioneered rigorous methods of collecting private data for 20 years, enabling more than 200,000 professionals globally to streamline how they raise capital, source deals and investments, understand performance, and stay informed. For more information visit https://www.preqin.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984853/Preqin_Nosheen_Amir_Ebrahimi.jpg

For more information, please contact:

Mariella Reason

mariella.reason@preqin.com

+44 (0)20 3207 0282

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Preqin