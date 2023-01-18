RED ROVER® MOVING AND STORAGE ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rover® Moving and Storage, the innovative company developed by PODS® Founder, Pete Warhurst, announces the launch of its much anticipated franchising program. After experiencing rapid growth over the last two years, the company is looking to add approximately 20 franchise locations in 2023.

The company's executive management team brings over 100 years of moving and storage experience and will provide franchisees with detailed training and the use of the brand's trademark, technologies and processes. Ideal franchisee candidates must be qualified investors with operational and business experience.

"As we expand the Red Rover brand across the U.S., we want to partner with savvy and experienced individuals who want to be a part of an exciting, new concept that is creating a new category in the moving and storage industries – Fetchable Moving and Storage®," said Peter Warhurst, CEO and founder of Red Rover. "Expanding via franchising will enable us to grow our footprint more quickly. While our current model already services almost two thirds of long-distance movers in the country, it is important to offer our concept to more local movers and storers. We believe that together with our franchisees we can create an innovative company that fills a huge need in the industry."

Founded in 2020, Red Rover has quickly expanded to 15 markets across the United States. In 2022, the company opened locations in Chicago, Denver, Ft Myers FL, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego and Washington D.C.

About Red Rover

A new moving and storage solution, Red Rover is focused on providing moving and storage solutions that are more affordable and flexible than traditional rental trucks or portable storage. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Red Rover was founded by Peter Warhurst , who founded PODS® and is a renowned innovator in the moving and storage industry. For more information, please visit RedRovers.com/franchising.

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Henriksen| PRESS PR + Marketing

P: 407-233-9615

E: Sarah@pressmarketing.com

View original content:

SOURCE Red Rover® Moving and Storage