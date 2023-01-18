Relay Payments supports Schneider in boosting efficiency, increasing billing accuracy and reducing fraud

One of the nation's largest carriers saw improvements in data recognition

following driver use of Relay to pay for lumper expenses

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments , the fintech company that modernizes payments for the supply chain, logistics and trucking industries, is announcing Schneider, a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, began testing Relay's lumper payment solution during a pilot program earlier this year. The company experienced immediate driver benefits, billing accuracy and fraud reduction, and as a result, Schneider is now expanding the use of Relay to its entire fleet consisting of 10,000+ power units and 12,000+ drivers.

"With Relay, our drivers were able to improve productivity and data accuracy for lumper transactions. We're always interested in new technology that boosts efficiency and improves our drivers' workflow," said Lee Whipp, Senior Director of Purchasing at Schneider. "Relay has reduced friction for both our drivers and back-office teams, and we've found the software is easy to use."

Schneider's operations and customer service teams also realized gains from using Relay. Drivers began paying warehouse fees directly from their cab, reducing time on the phone to authorize fleet checks or cash payments. The digital, contactless payment process saved drivers significant time with each delivery. Additionally, Schneider's finance team received instantaneous e-receipts, allowing them to guarantee reimbursement and improve customer billing.

Founded in 2019, Relay launched with a mission to help digitally transform the logistics industry. The company's co-founders saw how drivers spent hours at warehouses waiting on approvals for cash or fleet check authorizations to pay lumpers. They introduced an entirely digital, secure and contactless payment process to solve for this. Carriers and drivers quickly adopted Relay allowing them to make faster payments so that they could get back on the road, increasing their hours of service. Warehouses also rapidly integrated Relay's technology, and nearly every warehouse location in the United State now accepts Relay as a preferred form of payment.

Today, 300,000+ carriers and drivers use Relay to transact, and companies throughout the supply chain — from large carriers like Schneider to freight brokers, truck stops and warehouses — rely on Relay to improve payments for over-the-road expenses.

"Relay Payments is rapidly growing, but we remain laser focused on developing products that solve real problems our customers face every day," said Relay co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. "Schneider is a known innovator that sets the tone for best practices, so working with them is a huge step toward digitally transforming the logistics industry. We couldn't be more excited to partner with them."

For more information about Relay Payments or to download its app, visit RelayPayments.com .

About Relay Payments

Founded in 2019, Relay Payments is an Atlanta-based, venture-backed fintech company building a digital payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries. Trusted by more than 300,000 carriers and drivers, Relay is spearheading the modernization of payments in an industry historically reliant on cash and checks to conduct business. Relay has joined forces with industry giants like Coyote Logistics, JB Hunt, Old Dominion Freight Line, and others to streamline their payment process and optimize operations to get consumer products to shelves quickly. For more information about Relay or to download the app, visit relaypayments.com .

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload , Expedited , Dedicated , Bulk , Intermodal , Brokerage , Warehousing , Supply Chain Management , Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting .

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower ®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com .

