VASS acquires US software consulting company Copilot

VASS continues with its growth and expansion plan within the United States.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VASS , a digital solutions leading company, has announced the acquisition of Copilot, a US-based consulting firm specializing in Salesforce, cloud and data consulting services. This new acquisition will strengthen VASS's North American expansion started last year as well as increase its capabilities in cloud, data analytics, automation, and user experience design solutions.

Founded in 2018, Copilot's team, which includes Salesforce solution architects, data architects, and industry consultants, is recognized for its deep expertise in Salesforce holding more than 90 certifications, within the Financial Services, Real Estate, and Tech Startup verticals, Copilot is headquartered in New York, serving companies across North America.

'This acquisition will not only enrich our strong Salesforce capabilities but also will reinforce our presence in the financial services industry in North America' said Francisco Javier Latasa, CEO and Chairman of VASS. 'We are excited to work together with the talented Copilot team to continue driving growth and innovative solutions to our clients in the region.'

'We are excited to join forces with the VASS team, which will allow us to bring a wider array of skill sets and scale to what Copilot offers to its crew, clients, and partners.' said David Tebbi, Co-Founder of Copilot.

Tom Lesnick, Copilot Co-Founder added, 'The synergy between Copilot and VASS will help us build next-level digital experiences for our clients. Our partnership instantly transforms Copilot into a global powerhouse in the Salesforce and data ecosystems, capable of servicing teams of all sizes and tech stacks.'

With the acquisition of Copilot VASS completes its 8th add-on, adding distinct capabilities as well as transforming the company into a truly global IT service provider. 'Copilot adds a strong frontend in the US to the existing footprint of VASS, thus enabling the company to service North American customers with the full range of VASS' services from established delivery centers. This will lead to additional growth and diversification of the platform.' said Dr. Jörg Zirener, Senior Managing Director at One Equity Partners.

