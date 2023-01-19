BC CONSTRUCTION GROUP BECOMES 100% EMPLOYEE OWNED THROUGH IMPLEMENTATION OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OWNERSHIP PLAN

BRIGHTON, Mich., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Construction Group, a national Design-Build construction firm headquartered near Detroit, Michigan announces the creation of its new Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), making the company now 100% employee owned.

BC Construction Group was founded in 2009 with a clear, focused vision: "deliver the highest level of service to clients nationally." They've achieved this through a proprietary, client-centered system that serves them from concept through commissioning, including processes that allow predicable low-risk facility delivery across the U.S., combined with specialized skills and collaboration methods. This system and strategy have allowed them to reliably deliver solutions that create repeat clients and has driven tremendous success through the first 13 years. Their capabilities and experience span new construction, additions, renovations, and site development in a variety of different markets: Warehouse and Distribution, Charter and Private Schools, Manufacturing and R&D, Commercial/Retail, and Specialty Living.

In addition to its client successes, BC additionally boasts a positive and nurturing employee culture that allows continuous career growth.

"We've always treated our clients as partners throughout the design build process… and now our employees will be true business partners as owners, as well," said Mark Tomasik, President of BC Construction Group. "We are proud of our unique focus and culture, and this new change is the next step in our evolution, setting the stage for a very exciting future."

"Our transition to a 100% employee-owned company is a natural extension of what enabled our prior success," added said Paul Lemley, Executive Vice President, BC Construction Group. "It embodies our core values of honoring our commitments, treating each other equally and with respect, taking pride in all we do, and being fair and resilient in getting to the right solution. Our ESOP is the best investment we can make in each other, our clients, supplier partners, and for the successful future of our business."

Through BC Construction Group's ESOP plan, employees will earn shares in the business while working for the Company. The ESOP benefit is funded entirely by Company contributions and requires no out-of-pocket investment by employees. Employee ownership ensures BC Construction Group's continued ability to serve clients as an independent enterprise without any changes to leadership or services, while allowing employees to share in the Company's long-term growth and success.

While ownership may change, BC Construction Group will maintain the same culture, passion and goals that have made them special and successful.

"As an employee-owned company, our goals become even more personal to our team, securing the Company's future for all," said Chris Burns, Senior Vice President, Operations, BC Construction Group. "We believe our employee-owned culture and generous benefits will help us retain our talented employees, recruit new talent, and continue to provide exceptional services across the country. Our ESOP is the perfect embodiment of our company culture where we work as a team. Our company stands here today because of employees' efforts day in and day out and I'm thankful for each one of our new employee owners who made this transition possible."

For more information, visit www.bccgp.com.

About BC Construction Group

BC Construction is a design-build construction firm founded in 2009 specializing in Warehousing and Distribution, Manufacturing and R&D, Education, and Specialty Projects. Led by tenured construction professionals, BC Construction Group uses a proprietary process to deliver facility solutions to their clients at exceptional value. BC Construction Group offers a wide variety of services in pre-construction, development services, construction, program management, process equipment installation, and commissioning. They are headquartered in Brighton, Michigan with additional locations in Raleigh, North Carolina and Phoenix, Arizona.

