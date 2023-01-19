Husqvarna Group initiates process to identify a potential new CEO

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henric Andersson, who is currently on leave of absence for medical treatment, is unlikely to return to active status as Group CEO due to personal reasons. Therefore, the Board is initiating a process to identify a potential permanent successor.

In order to respect Henric's privacy, the Company will not comment further on Henric's personal situation. The Board is initiating a process to search for a potential successor. Until further notice, Pavel Hajman will continue in his current role as acting CEO.

This press release contains insider information that Husqvarna AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on January 19, 2023.

