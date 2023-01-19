InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Cut Tortillas into Chips (ITM-138)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I run a restaurant business and needed a faster and more consistent means of cutting a large quantity of tortillas into chips," said an inventor, from Ulysses, Kan., "so I invented the CHIP CUTTER. My design enables you to cut more volume and in less time than with traditional tools."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cut a quantity of tortillas into chips. In doing so, it enables the user to cut uniform slices every time. As a result, it saves time and effort and it offers an alternative to traditional methods of cutting tortillas into chip form. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ITM-138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

