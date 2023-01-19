Advertise
M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:05 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $4.29 in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $3.37 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.53 in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $765 million in the recent quarter, $458 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $647 million in the third 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets was 1.53% in the fourth quarter of 2022, improved from 1.15% in the corresponding 2021 period and 1.28% in the third quarter of 2022. That net income produced a return on average common shareholders' equity of 12.59% in the recent quarter, 10.91% in the similar 2021 period and 10.43% in the third quarter of 2022. The results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") of $45 million ($33 million after-tax effect, or $.20 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $53 million ($39 million after-tax effect, or $.22 of diluted earnings per share) in the third quarter of 2022.

The recent quarter's results reflect two noteworthy items. In the fourth quarter of 2022, M&T sold its retail insurance subsidiary, M&T Insurance Agency, Inc. ("MTIA"), to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale resulted in a gain of $136 million. Also during the fourth quarter of 2022, M&T made a $135 million tax-deductible contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "We are extremely pleased with our results, both in the fourth quarter as well as full year 2022. Diluted net operating earnings per share increased in each quarter following our acquisition of People's United, including by 19% in the fourth quarter. The integration of the acquired franchise, expansion of the net interest margin and solid growth in commercial loan balances position M&T to continue its strong performance into 2023."

Earnings Highlights





























Change 4Q22 vs.


($ in millions, except per share data)


4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22


















Net income


$

765



$

458



$

647




67

%



18

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted


$

739



$

434



$

621




70

%



19

%

Diluted earnings per common share


$

4.29



$

3.37



$

3.53




27

%



22

%

Annualized return on average assets



1.53

%



1.15

%



1.28

%







Annualized return on average common equity



12.59

%



10.91

%



10.43

%







For the year ended December 31, 2022, diluted earnings per common share were $11.53, compared with $13.80 in 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $1.99 billion and $1.86 billion in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in 2022 was 1.05% and 8.67%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.54%, respectively, in 2021. Merger-related expenses in 2022 were $580 million ($432 million after tax-effect, or $2.63 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $44 million ($34 million after-tax effect, or $.25 of diluted earnings per common share) in the prior year.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Merger-related expenses generally consist of professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance, travel costs and, in the second quarter of 2022, an initial provision for credit losses of $242 million on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United. GAAP requires that acquired loans be recorded at estimated fair value, which includes the use of interest rate and expected credit loss assumptions to forecast estimated cash flows. GAAP also provides that an allowance for credit losses on loans acquired, but not classified as PCD also be recognized. Given the requirement to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that initial provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 and 2021 are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $4.57 in the fourth quarter of 2022, improved from $3.50 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.83 in the third quarter of 2022. Net operating income aggregated $812 million in the recent quarter, $475 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $700 million in 2022's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.70% and 21.29%, respectively, 1.23% and 15.98%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.44% and 17.89%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $14.42, compared with $14.11 in 2021. Net operating income in 2022 was $2.47 billion, up from $1.90 billion in 2021. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.35% and 16.70%, respectively, in 2022, compared with 1.28% and 16.80%, respectively, in 2021.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.   Taxable-equivalent net interest income totaled $1.84 billion in the recent quarter, up from $937 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.69 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase compared with the earlier quarters reflects a higher net interest margin and, additionally, when compared with the 2021's fourth quarter, the impact of earning assets associated with the acquisition of People's United. Average earning assets totaled $179.9 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $144.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $182.4 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Average loans outstanding were $129.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $93.3 billion in the year earlier quarter and $127.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Reflecting the impact of rising interest rates, the net interest margin increased to 4.06% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 2.58% in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 3.68% in the third quarter of 2022. Taxable-equivalent net interest income rose to $5.86 billion in 2022, compared with $3.84 billion in 2021. Average loans outstanding were $119.3 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $96.6 billion in 2021. Taxable-equivalent net interest income and average loans outstanding in 2022 reflect three quarters of additional earning assets, including loans, obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Reflecting actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in the recent year, the net interest margin increased 63 basis points to 3.39% in 2022 from 2.76% in 2021.

















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income





























Change 4Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22


















Average earning assets


$

179,914



$

144,420



$

182,382




25

%



-1

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent


$

1,841



$

937



$

1,691




96

%



9

%

Net interest margin



4.06

%



2.58

%



3.68

%







Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The provision for credit losses was $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $115 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with a $15 million recapture of provision in the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses was $517 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with a $75 million recapture of provision in 2021. As previously described, included in the second quarter of 2022 was the $242 million provision, recorded in accordance with GAAP, related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. In addition to that merger-related provision, M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $275 million in 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $31 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $63 million in 2022's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .12% and .13% in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .20% in the third quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs during all of 2022 and 2021 aggregated $160 million and $192 million, respectively, representing .13% and .20%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.44 billion at December 31, 2022, $2.43 billion at September 30, 2022 and $2.06 billion at December 31, 2021. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the two most recent quarters as compared with December 31, 2021 reflects loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.85% at December 31, 2022, improved from 2.22% a year earlier and 1.89% at September 30, 2022. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $41 million at December 31, 2022, $24 million at December 31, 2021 and $37 million at September 30, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures and reflecting the impact of loan growth, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.93 billion or 1.46% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2022 compared with $1.47 billion or 1.58% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 and $1.88 billion or 1.46% at September 30, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans.

Asset Quality Metrics













Change 4Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22


















At end of quarter
















Nonaccrual loans


$

2,439



$

2,060



$

2,429




18

%




Real estate and other foreclosed assets


$

41



$

24



$

37




73

%



12

%

Total nonperforming assets


$

2,480



$

2,084



$

2,466




19

%



1

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


$

491



$

963



$

477




-49

%



3

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.85

%



2.22

%



1.89

%























Allowance for credit losses


$

1,925



$

1,469



$

1,876




31

%



3

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.46

%



1.58

%



1.46

%























For the period
















Provision for credit losses


$

90



$

(15)



$

115







-22

%

Net charge-offs


$

40



$

31



$

63




31

%



-36

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.12

%



.13

%



.20

%








(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income totaled $682 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $579 million in the year-earlier quarter. The increase reflects the impact of acquired operations from People's United (predominantly increases in trust income, credit-related fees and service charges on deposit accounts, net of conversion-related fee waivers) and higher trust income from legacy operations, as well as the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA. Those increases were partially offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenues resulting from lower volumes of residential and commercial mortgage loans originated for sale, lower income recorded from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group, and a planned reduction of insufficient funds fees reflected in service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest income was $563 million in 2022's third quarter. The comparative increase in the recent quarter was driven by the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA and higher trust income, partially offset by lower service charges on deposit accounts, credit-related fees, bank owned life insurance income and MTIA-related insurance revenues.

Noninterest Income





























Change 4Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22


















Mortgage banking revenues


$

82



$

139



$

83




-41

%



-2

%

Service charges on deposit accounts



106




105




115







-8

%

Trust income



195




169




187




15

%



4

%

Brokerage services income



22




19




21




19

%



7

%

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



14




6




5




133

%



176

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(4)




2




(1)








Other revenues from operations



267




139




153




92

%



74

%

Total


$

682



$

579



$

563




18

%



21

%

Noninterest income rose to $2.36 billion in 2022 from $2.17 billion in 2021. Acquired operations associated with the People's United acquisition (predominantly increases reflected in trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and other revenues from operations, including credit-related fees), the $136 million gain on sale of MTIA, and trust income from legacy operations were most impactful to the higher levels of noninterest income in 2022. Those increases were partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues and the planned reduction of fees reflected in service charges on deposit accounts.

In December 2022, Wilmington Trust National Association (a subsidiary of M&T) announced the sale of its Collective Investment Trust business to a private equity firm. That sale is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Trust income associated with this business totaled approximately $165 million and $151 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively. After considering expenses, the results of operations of that business were not material to M&T's net income in either year.

Noninterest expense totaled $1.41 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $928 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.35 billion in the recent quarter, $904 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.21 billion in 2022's third quarter. The higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter was predominantly due to the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition and the $135 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation. The charitable contribution was the largest factor contributing to higher operating expenses in 2022's fourth quarter as compared with 2022's third quarter. Higher expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the third quarter of 2022 for equipment and net occupancy, outside data processing and software and a seasonal increase in advertising and promotional spending were offset by a decline in salaries and employee benefits expenses, reflecting lower employee staffing levels following the conversion of People's United's operating systems with those of M&T and one less pay day in the fourth quarter.

Noninterest Expense





























Change 4Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22


















Salaries and employee benefits


$

697



$

515



$

736




35

%



-5

%

Equipment and net occupancy



137




83




127




65

%



8

%

Outside data processing and software



108




79




95




37

%



13

%

FDIC assessments



24




19




28




27

%



-15

%

Advertising and marketing



32




21




21




54

%



53

%

Printing, postage and supplies



15




8




15




85

%



2

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



18




2




18




801

%



-4

%

Other costs of operations



377




201




239




88

%



58

%

Total


$

1,408



$

928



$

1,279




52

%



10

%

















For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest expense was $5.05 billion compared with $3.61 billion in 2021. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $4.66 billion in 2022 and $3.56 billion in 2021. The higher level of operating expenses in 2022 was predominantly the result of the acquisition of People's United, as well as higher salaries and employee benefits expense reflecting increased staffing levels, merit increases and incentive compensation, and increased contributions to The M&T Charitable Foundation.

The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 53.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, 59.7% in the year-earlier quarter and 53.6% in the third quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio for the full-year 2022 was 56.6%, compared with 59.0% in 2021.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $200.7 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $155.1 billion and $198.0 billion at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $131.6 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $92.9 billion at December 31, 2021 and $128.2 billion at September 30, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end and September 30, 2022 as compared with December 31, 2021 is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits were $163.5 billion at the recent quarter-end and $163.8 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $131.5 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total shareholders' equity was $25.3 billion or 12.61% of total assets at December 31, 2022, $17.9 billion or 11.54% at December 31, 2021 and $25.3 billion or 12.76% at September 30, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.3 billion, or $137.68 per share, at December 31, 2022, compared with $16.2 billion, or $125.51 per share, a year-earlier and $23.2 billion, or $134.45 per share, at September 30, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $86.59 at December 31, 2022, $89.80 at December 31, 2021 and $84.28 at September 30, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.4% at December 31, 2022, compared with 10.7% three months earlier and 11.4% at December 31, 2021.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,664,887 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $163.72 resulting in a total cost of $600 million compared with 3,282,449 shares at an average cost per share of $182.79 and total cost of $600 million in the previous three months. M&T repurchased a total of 10,453,282 shares at an average cost per share of $172.19 and total cost of $1.8 billion in 2022. No share repurchases occurred in 2021. Common shares issued in conjunction with the acquisition of People's United on April 1, 2022 totaled 50,325,004.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ422. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday January 26, 2023 by calling (800) 283-8486, or (402) 220-0869 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

M&T was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion for the fourth consecutive year by the American Association of People with Disabilities ("AADP") and Disability:IN, a nonprofit resource for businesspeople with disabilities. M&T earned the top score in the 2022 Disability Equality Index ("DEI"), a benchmarking report developed by the AAPD and Disability:IN to help businesses identify steps they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality in their workplaces.

M&T Bank launched a second Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab in Buffalo, New York following its success in Bridgeport, Connecticut and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania earlier in the year. The seven-week program is designed to help local multicultural business owners thrive, grow and pursue new ideas by providing guidance and skills to expand and operate their businesses. It is part of M&T Bank's mission to build a culturally fluent bank that understands the needs of the communities it serves and provide the resources to address those needs. Similar programs will be launched in New York City and Baltimore, Maryland in the first half of 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to the Company and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, including economic conditions, on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are also forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Examples of future factors include: the impact of the People's United acquisition; economic conditions including inflation and market volatility; the impact of international conflicts or other events; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:


Brian Klock





(716) 842-5138








MEDIA CONTACT:


Maya Dillon





(646) 735-1958



Financial Highlights

 


Three months ended






Year ended






December 31






December 31





Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022



2021



Change



2022



2021



Change


Performance


















Net income

$

765,371




457,968




67

%


$

1,991,663




1,858,746




7

%

Net income available to common shareholders


739,126




434,171




70

%



1,891,480




1,776,987




6

%

Per common share:


















Basic earnings

$

4.32




3.37




28

%


$

11.59




13.81




-16

%

Diluted earnings


4.29




3.37




27

%



11.53




13.80




-16

%

Cash dividends

$

1.20




1.20






$

4.80




4.50




7

%

Common shares outstanding:


















Average - diluted (1)


172,149




128,888




34

%



164,030




128,812




27

%

Period end (2)


169,285




128,705




32

%



169,285




128,705




32

%

Return on (annualized):


















Average total assets


1.53

%



1.15

%






1.05

%



1.22

%




Average common shareholders' equity


12.59

%



10.91

%






8.67

%



11.54

%




Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,840,759




937,356




96

%


$

5,861,128




3,839,509




53

%

Yield on average earning assets


4.60

%



2.64

%






3.64

%



2.84

%




Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


.98

%



.12

%






.45

%



.14

%




Net interest spread


3.62

%



2.52

%






3.19

%



2.70

%




Contribution of interest-free funds


.44

%



.06

%






.20

%



.06

%




Net interest margin


4.06

%



2.58

%






3.39

%



2.76

%




Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)


.12

%



.13

%






.13

%



.20

%




Net operating results (3)


















Net operating income

$

812,359




475,477




71

%


$

2,466,010




1,899,838




30

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share


4.57




3.50




31

%



14.42




14.11




2

%

Return on (annualized):


















Average tangible assets


1.70

%



1.23

%






1.35

%



1.28

%




Average tangible common equity


21.29

%



15.98

%






16.70

%



16.80

%




Efficiency ratio


53.3

%



59.7

%






56.6

%



59.0

%























At December 31












Loan quality

2022



2021



Change











Nonaccrual loans

$

2,438,435




2,060,083




18

%










Real estate and other foreclosed assets


41,375




23,901




73

%










Total nonperforming assets

$

2,479,810




2,083,984




19

%










Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

491,018




963,399




-49

%










Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:


















Nonaccrual loans

$

43,536




51,429




-15

%










Accruing loans past due 90 days or more


363,409




927,788




-61

%










Renegotiated loans

$

422,186




230,408




83

%










Nonaccrual loans to total net loans


1.85

%



2.22

%













Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.46

%



1.58

%













(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend

 


Three months ended



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022



2022



2022



2022



2021


Performance















Net income

$

765,371




646,596




217,522




362,174




457,968


Net income available to common shareholders


739,126




620,554




192,236




339,590




434,171


Per common share:















Basic earnings

$

4.32




3.55




1.08




2.63




3.37


Diluted earnings


4.29




3.53




1.08




2.62




3.37


Cash dividends

$

1.20




1.20




1.20




1.20




1.20


Common shares outstanding:















Average - diluted (1)


172,149




175,682




178,277




129,416




128,888


Period end (2)


169,285




172,900




175,969




129,080




128,705


Return on (annualized):















Average total assets


1.53

%



1.28

%



.42

%



.97

%



1.15

%

Average common shareholders' equity


12.59

%



10.43

%



3.21

%



8.55

%



10.91

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,840,759




1,690,518




1,422,443




907,408




937,356


Yield on average earning assets


4.60

%



3.90

%



3.12

%



2.72

%



2.64

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


.98

%



.41

%



.20

%



.13

%



.12

%

Net interest spread


3.62

%



3.49

%



2.92

%



2.59

%



2.52

%

Contribution of interest-free funds


.44

%



.19

%



.09

%



.06

%



.06

%

Net interest margin


4.06

%



3.68

%



3.01

%



2.65

%



2.58

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)


.12

%



.20

%



.16

%



.03

%



.13

%

Net operating results (3)















Net operating income

$

812,359




700,030




577,622




375,999




475,477


Diluted net operating earnings per common share


4.57




3.83




3.10




2.73




3.50


Return on (annualized):















Average tangible assets


1.70

%



1.44

%



1.16

%



1.04

%



1.23

%

Average tangible common equity


21.29

%



17.89

%



14.41

%



12.44

%



15.98

%

Efficiency ratio


53.3

%



53.6

%



58.3

%



64.9

%



59.7

%

















December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Loan quality

2022



2022



2022



2022



2021


Nonaccrual loans

$

2,438,435




2,429,326




2,633,005




2,134,231




2,060,083


Real estate and other foreclosed assets


41,375




37,031




28,692




23,524




23,901


Total nonperforming assets

$

2,479,810




2,466,357




2,661,697




2,157,755




2,083,984


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

491,018




476,503




523,662




776,751




963,399


Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:















Nonaccrual loans

$

43,536




44,797




46,937




46,151




51,429


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more


363,409




423,371




467,834




689,831




927,788


Renegotiated loans

$

422,186




356,797




276,584




242,108




230,408


Nonaccrual loans to total net loans


1.85

%



1.89

%



2.05

%



2.32

%



2.22

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.46

%



1.46

%



1.42

%



1.60

%



1.58

%

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

 



Three months ended






Year ended







December 31






December 31





Dollars in thousands


2022



2021



Change



2022



2021



Change


Interest income


$

2,072,209




958,518




116

%


$

6,247,120




3,938,784




59

%

Interest expense



244,835




24,725




890




425,164




114,006




273


Net interest income



1,827,374




933,793




96




5,821,956




3,824,778




52


Provision for credit losses



90,000




(15,000)







517,000




(75,000)





Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,737,374




948,793




83




5,304,956




3,899,778




36


Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues



81,521




139,267




-41




356,636




571,329




-38


Service charges on deposit accounts



105,714




105,392







446,604




402,113




11


Trust income



194,843




168,827




15




740,717




644,716




15


Brokerage services income



22,463




18,923




19




87,877




62,791




40


Trading account and non-hedging
     derivative gains



14,043




6,027




133




26,786




24,376




10


Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(3,773)




1,426







(5,686)




(21,220)





Other revenues from operations



266,726




138,775




92




703,669




482,889




46


Total other income



681,537




578,637




18




2,356,603




2,166,994




9


Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits



697,276




515,043




35




2,787,351




2,045,677




36


Equipment and net occupancy



136,732




82,641




65




474,316




326,698




45


Outside data processing and software



107,886




78,814




37




376,493




291,839




29


FDIC assessments



24,008




18,830




27




90,274




69,704




30


Advertising and marketing



32,691




21,228




54




90,748




64,428




41


Printing, postage and supplies



15,082




8,140




85




55,570




36,507




52


Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets



17,600




1,954




801




55,624




10,167




447


Other costs of operations



377,013




200,850




88




1,120,060




766,603




46


Total other expense



1,408,288




927,500




52




5,050,436




3,611,623




40


Income before income taxes



1,010,623




599,930




68




2,611,123




2,455,149




6


Applicable income taxes



245,252




141,962




73




619,460




596,403




4


Net income


$

765,371




457,968




67

%


$

1,991,663




1,858,746




7

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend

 



Three months ended




December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Dollars in thousands


2022



2022



2022



2022



2021


Interest income


$

2,072,209




1,781,513




1,465,142




928,256




958,518


Interest expense



244,835




102,822




53,425




24,082




24,725


Net interest income



1,827,374




1,678,691




1,411,717




904,174




933,793


Provision for credit losses



90,000




115,000




302,000




10,000




(15,000)


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,737,374




1,563,691




1,109,717




894,174




948,793


Other income
















Mortgage banking revenues



81,521




83,041




82,926




109,148




139,267


Service charges on deposit accounts



105,714




115,213




124,170




101,507




105,392


Trust income



194,843




186,577




190,084




169,213




168,827


Brokerage services income



22,463




21,086




24,138




20,190




18,923


Trading account and non-hedging
     derivative gains



14,043




5,081




2,293




5,369




6,027


Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(3,773)




(1,108)




(62)




(743)




1,426


Other revenues from operations



266,726




153,189




147,551




136,203




138,775


Total other income



681,537




563,079




571,100




540,887




578,637


Other expense
















Salaries and employee benefits



697,276




736,354




776,201




577,520




515,043


Equipment and net occupancy



136,732




127,117




124,655




85,812




82,641


Outside data processing and software



107,886




95,068




93,820




79,719




78,814


FDIC assessments



24,008




28,105




22,585




15,576




18,830


Advertising and marketing



32,691




21,398




20,635




16,024




21,228


Printing, postage and supplies



15,082




14,768




15,570




10,150




8,140


Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets



17,600




18,384




18,384




1,256




1,954


Other costs of operations



377,013




238,059




331,304




173,684




200,850


Total other expense



1,408,288




1,279,253




1,403,154




959,741




927,500


Income before income taxes



1,010,623




847,517




277,663




475,320




599,930


Applicable income taxes



245,252




200,921




60,141




113,146




141,962


Net income


$

765,371




646,596




217,522




362,174




457,968


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

 



December 31






Dollars in thousands


2022



2021



Change



ASSETS











Cash and due from banks


$

1,517,244




1,337,577




13


%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



24,958,719




41,872,304




-40



Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



3,000









Trading account



117,847




49,745




137



Investment securities



25,210,871




7,155,860




252



Loans and leases:











Commercial, financial, etc.



41,850,566




23,473,324




78



Real estate - commercial



45,364,571




35,389,730




28



Real estate - consumer



23,755,947




16,074,445




48



Consumer



20,593,079




17,974,953




15



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



131,564,163




92,912,452




42



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,925,331




1,469,226




31



Net loans and leases



129,638,832




91,443,226




42



Goodwill



8,490,089




4,593,112




85



Core deposit and other intangible assets



209,374




3,998






Other assets



10,583,865




8,651,338




22



Total assets


$

200,729,841




155,107,160




29


%












LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

65,501,860




60,131,480




9


%

Interest-bearing deposits



98,013,008




71,411,929




37



Total deposits



163,514,868




131,543,409




24



Short-term borrowings



3,554,951




47,046






Accrued interest and other liabilities



4,377,495




2,127,931




106



Long-term borrowings



3,964,537




3,485,369




14



Total liabilities



175,411,851




137,203,755




28



Shareholders' equity:











Preferred



2,010,600




1,750,000




15



Common



23,307,390




16,153,405




44



Total shareholders' equity



25,317,990




17,903,405




41



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

200,729,841




155,107,160




29


%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Dollars in thousands

2022



2022



2022



2022



2021


ASSETS















Cash and due from banks

$

1,517,244




2,255,810




1,688,274




1,411,460




1,337,577


Interest-bearing deposits at banks


24,958,719




25,391,528




33,437,454




36,025,382




41,872,304


Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
     securities


3,000







250,250








Trading account


117,847




129,672




133,855




46,854




49,745


Investment securities


25,210,871




24,603,765




22,801,717




9,356,832




7,155,860


Loans and leases:















Commercial, financial, etc.


41,850,566




38,807,949




39,108,676




23,496,017




23,473,324


Real estate - commercial


45,364,571




46,138,665




46,795,139




34,553,558




35,389,730


Real estate - consumer


23,755,947




23,074,280




22,767,107




15,595,879




16,074,445


Consumer


20,593,079




20,204,693




19,815,198




18,162,938




17,974,953


Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount


131,564,163




128,225,587




128,486,120




91,808,392




92,912,452


Less: allowance for credit losses


1,925,331




1,875,591




1,823,790




1,472,359




1,469,226


Net loans and leases


129,638,832




126,349,996




126,662,330




90,336,033




91,443,226


Goodwill


8,490,089




8,501,357




8,501,357




4,593,112




4,593,112


Core deposit and other intangible assets


209,374




226,974




245,358




2,742




3,998


Other assets


10,583,865




10,496,377




10,312,294




8,091,137




8,651,338


Total assets

$

200,729,841




197,955,479




204,032,889




149,863,552




155,107,160

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

65,501,860




73,023,271




72,375,515




58,520,366




60,131,480


Interest-bearing deposits


98,013,008




90,822,117




97,982,881




67,798,347




71,411,929


Total deposits


163,514,868




163,845,388




170,358,396




126,318,713




131,543,409


Short-term borrowings


3,554,951




917,806




1,119,321




50,307




47,046


Accrued interest and other liabilities


4,377,495




4,476,456




3,743,278




2,174,925




2,127,931


Long-term borrowings


3,964,537




3,459,336




3,017,363




3,443,587




3,485,369


Total liabilities


175,411,851




172,698,986




178,238,358




131,987,532




137,203,755


Shareholders' equity:















Preferred


2,010,600




2,010,600




2,010,600




1,750,000




1,750,000


Common


23,307,390




23,245,893




23,783,931




16,126,020




16,153,405


Total shareholders' equity


25,317,990




25,256,493




25,794,531




17,876,020




17,903,405


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

200,729,841




197,955,479




204,032,889




149,863,552




155,107,160


Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates




Three months ended



Change in balance



Year ended









December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31, 2022 from



December 31,



Change



Dollars in millions


2022



2021



2022



December 31,



September 30,



2022



2021



in





Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2021



2022



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



balance



ASSETS






















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$

25,089




3.75


%


44,316




.15


%


30,752




2.23


%


-43


%


-18


%

$

33,435




1.52


%


35,829




.13


%


-7


%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
      securities






4.32







.47




29




.55







-99




70




.43




167




.12




-58



Trading account



122




2.13




50




1.62




131




1.78




144




-7




109




1.49




50




1.89




119



Investment securities



25,297




2.77




6,804




2.12




23,945




2.62




272




6




19,897




2.59




6,409




2.20




210



Loans and leases, net of unearned discount









































Commercial, financial, etc.



40,038




5.76




22,330




3.65




38,321




4.87




79




4




34,926




4.68




25,191




3.58




39



Real estate - commercial



45,690




5.06




36,717




3.89




46,282




4.49




24




-1




43,576




4.35




37,321




3.96




17



Real estate - consumer



23,334




3.92




16,290




3.53




22,962




3.84




43




2




21,257




3.75




16,770




3.55




27



Consumer



20,344




5.28




17,913




4.31




19,960




4.76




14




2




19,538




4.65




17,331




4.43




13



Total loans and leases, net



129,406




5.12




93,250




3.87




127,525




4.55




39




1




119,297




4.41




96,613




3.90




23



Total earning assets



179,914




4.60




144,420




2.64




182,382




3.90




25




-1




172,808




3.64




139,068




2.84




24



Goodwill



8,494







4,593







8,501







85







7,537







4,593







64



Core deposit and other intangible assets



218







5







236










-8




179







8









Other assets



9,966







8,704







10,012







14







9,728







9,000







8



Total assets


$

198,592







157,722







201,131







26


%


-1


%

$

190,252







152,669







25


%










































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









































Interest-bearing deposits









































Savings and interest-checking deposits


$

87,068




.76




70,518




.04




89,360




.31




23


%


-3


%

$

84,753




.32




70,879




.05




20


%

Time deposits



6,182




1.29




2,914




.40




5,050




.09




112




22




4,850




.49




3,263




.57




49



Deposits at Cayman Islands office

































181




.11




-100



Total interest-bearing deposits



93,250




.80




73,432




.05




94,410




.29




27




-1




89,603




.33




74,323




.07




21



Short-term borrowings



1,632




3.24




58




.01




913




1.16







79




936




2.08




68




.01






Long-term borrowings



3,753




4.65




3,441




1.77




3,281




3.67




9




14




3,440




3.23




3,537




1.76




-3



Total interest-bearing liabilities



98,635




.98




76,931




.12




98,604




.41




28







93,979




.45




77,928




.14




21



Noninterest-bearing deposits



70,218







61,012







72,861







15




-4




68,888







55,666







24



Other liabilities



4,393







2,166







4,001







103




10




3,575







2,166







65



Total liabilities



173,246







140,109







175,466







24




-1




166,442







135,760







23



Shareholders' equity



25,346







17,613







25,665







44




-1




23,810







16,909







41



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

198,592







157,722







201,131







26


%


-1


%

$

190,252







152,669







25


%










































Net interest spread






3.62







2.52







3.49













3.19







2.70






Contribution of interest-free funds






.44







.06







.19













.20







.06






Net interest margin






4.06


%





2.58


%





3.68


%











3.39


%





2.76


%




Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

 



Three months ended



Year ended




December 31



December 31




2022



2021



2022



2021


Income statement data













In thousands, except per share













Net income













Net income


$

765,371




457,968




1,991,663




1,858,746


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



13,559




1,447




42,771




7,532


Merger-related expenses (1)



33,429




16,062




431,576




33,560


Net operating income


$

812,359




475,477




2,466,010




1,899,838















Earnings per common share













Diluted earnings per common share


$

4.29




3.37




11.53




13.80


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.08




.01




.26




.06


Merger-related expenses (1)



.20




.12




2.63




.25


Diluted net operating earnings per common share


$

4.57




3.50




14.42




14.11















Other expense













Other expense


$

1,408,288




927,500




5,050,436




3,611,623


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(17,600)




(1,954)




(55,624)




(10,167)


Merger-related expenses



(45,113)




(21,190)




(338,321)




(43,860)


Noninterest operating expense


$

1,345,575




904,356




4,656,491




3,557,596


Merger-related expenses













Salaries and employee benefits


$

3,670




112




102,150




176


Equipment and net occupancy



2,294




340




6,709




341


Outside data processing and software



2,193




250




5,438




1,119


Advertising and marketing



5,258




337




9,262




866


Printing, postage and supplies



2,953




186




6,786




2,965


Other costs of operations



28,745




19,965




207,976




38,393


Other expense



45,113




21,190




338,321




43,860


Provision for credit losses









242,000





Total


$

45,113




21,190




580,321




43,860


Efficiency ratio













Noninterest operating expense (numerator)


$

1,345,575




904,356




4,656,491




3,557,596


Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

1,840,759




937,356




5,861,128




3,839,509


Other income



681,537




578,637




2,356,603




2,166,994


Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(3,773)




1,426




(5,686)




(21,220)


Denominator


$

2,526,069




1,514,567




8,223,417




6,027,723


Efficiency ratio



53.3

%



59.7

%



56.6

%



59.0

%

Balance sheet data













In millions













Average assets













Average assets


$

198,592




157,722




190,252




152,669


Goodwill



(8,494)




(4,593)




(7,537)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(218)




(5)




(179)




(8)


Deferred taxes



54




1




43




2


Average tangible assets


$

189,934




153,125




182,579




148,070


Average common equity













Average total equity


$

25,346




17,613




23,810




16,909


Preferred stock



(2,011)




(1,750)




(1,946)




(1,438)


Average common equity



23,335




15,863




21,864




15,471


Goodwill



(8,494)




(4,593)




(7,537)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(218)




(5)




(179)




(8)


Deferred taxes



54




1




43




2


Average tangible common equity


$

14,677




11,266




14,191




10,872


At end of quarter













Total assets













Total assets


$

200,730




155,107








Goodwill



(8,490)




(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets



(209)




(4)








Deferred taxes



51




1








Total tangible assets


$

192,082




150,511








Total common equity













Total equity


$

25,318




17,903








Preferred stock



(2,011)




(1,750)








Common equity



23,307




16,153








Goodwill



(8,490)




(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets



(209)




(4)








Deferred taxes



51




1








Total tangible common equity


$

14,659




11,557








(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend

 



Three months ended




December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,




2022



2022



2022



2022



2021


Income statement data
















In thousands, except per share
















Net income
















Net income


$

765,371




646,596




217,522




362,174




457,968


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



13,559




14,141




14,138




933




1,447


Merger-related expenses (1)



33,429




39,293




345,962




12,892




16,062


Net operating income


$

812,359




700,030




577,622




375,999




475,477


















Earnings per common share
















Diluted earnings per common share


$

4.29




3.53




1.08




2.62




3.37


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.08




.08




.08




.01




.01


Merger-related expenses (1)



.20




.22




1.94




.10




.12


Diluted net operating earnings per common share


$

4.57




3.83




3.10




2.73




3.50


















Other expense
















Other expense


$

1,408,288




1,279,253




1,403,154




959,741




927,500


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(17,600)




(18,384)




(18,384)




(1,256)




(1,954)


Merger-related expenses



(45,113)




(53,027)




(222,809)




(17,372)




(21,190)


Noninterest operating expense


$

1,345,575




1,207,842




1,161,961




941,113




904,356


Merger-related expenses
















Salaries and employee benefits


$

3,670




13,094




85,299




87




112


Equipment and net occupancy



2,294




2,106




502




1,807




340


Outside data processing and software



2,193




2,277




716




252




250


Advertising and marketing



5,258




2,177




1,199




628




337


Printing, postage and supplies



2,953




651




2,460




722




186


Other costs of operations



28,745




32,722




132,633




13,876




19,965


Other expense



45,113




53,027




222,809




17,372




21,190


Provision for credit losses









242,000








Total


$

45,113




53,027




464,809




17,372




21,190


Efficiency ratio
















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)


$

1,345,575




1,207,842




1,161,961




941,113




904,356


Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

1,840,759




1,690,518




1,422,443




907,408




937,356


Other income



681,537




563,079




571,100




540,887




578,637


Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(3,773)




(1,108)




(62)




(743)




1,426


Denominator


$

2,526,069




2,254,705




1,993,605




1,449,038




1,514,567


Efficiency ratio



53.3

%



53.6

%



58.3

%



64.9

%



59.7

%

Balance sheet data
















In millions
















Average assets
















Average assets


$

198,592




201,131




208,865




151,648




157,722


Goodwill



(8,494)




(8,501)




(8,501)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(218)




(236)




(254)




(3)




(5)


Deferred taxes



54




56




60




1




1


Average tangible assets


$

189,934




192,450




200,170




147,053




153,125


Average common equity
















Average total equity


$

25,346




25,665




26,090




17,894




17,613


Preferred stock



(2,011)




(2,011)




(2,011)




(1,750)




(1,750)


Average common equity



23,335




23,654




24,079




16,144




15,863


Goodwill



(8,494)




(8,501)




(8,501)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(218)




(236)




(254)




(3)




(5)


Deferred taxes



54




56




60




1




1


Average tangible common equity


$

14,677




14,973




15,384




11,549




11,266


At end of quarter
















Total assets
















Total assets


$

200,730




197,955




204,033




149,864




155,107


Goodwill



(8,490)




(8,501)




(8,501)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(209)




(227)




(245)




(3)




(4)


Deferred taxes



51




54




57




1




1


Total tangible assets


$

192,082




189,281




195,344




145,269




150,511


Total common equity
















Total equity


$

25,318




25,256




25,795




17,876




17,903


Preferred stock



(2,011)




(2,011)




(2,011)




(1,750)




(1,750)


Common equity



23,307




23,245




23,784




16,126




16,153


Goodwill



(8,490)




(8,501)




(8,501)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(209)




(227)




(245)




(3)




(4)


Deferred taxes



51




54




57




1




1


Total tangible common equity


$

14,659




14,571




15,095




11,531




11,557


(1)

After any related tax effect.

