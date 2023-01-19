MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Develops An AR Glasses-Applied Portable 3D Touch Interactive System

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a Hologram Digital Twins Technology provider, today announced that it develops an AR glasses-applied portable 3D touch interactive system based on image processing technology. The system is the result of the Company's independent research and development, which is conducive to further improving the Company's intellectual property protection system, maintaining its technological leadership, and enhancing its core competitiveness.

The portable 3D touch interactive system applying AR glasses based on image processing technology developed by HOLO meets the needs and development of the industry. The system can sense the user's hand position, capture the user's hand gestures, and obtain the hand movement distance. The system combines with voice sensors to obtain the relative position relationship between the user and the electronic display device. And based on the depth 3D holographic digital image, it can determine the area selected by users and generate the depth 3D holographic digital image information corresponding to the user's operation action, thus providing the user with personalization features. Together with AR glasses, the system can wirelessly connect the electronic display device to achieve the functions of adjustment, selection, storage, and interaction.

HOLO's system provides the user with function options through an electronic display device based on the area selected by the user. The user can select the function according to the given option by touching the selection area displayed by the electronic display device. The electronic display device includes at least two display modules, and users can obtain functions corresponding to the modules by selecting different display modules. HOLO's portable 3D touch interactive system also includes a primary identity authentication module to obtain the user's primary user identity information. The electromagnetic wave identification module receives the distance of hand movement according to the display module corresponding to the primary user identity information. The depth sensor generates the corresponding depth 3D holographic digital image in the display module according to the movement distance.

The AR glasses are equipped with a secondary identity authentication module to obtain the secondary user identity information and transmit it to the primary identity authentication module as the primary user identity information. The AR glasses can switch to different electronic display devices using the primary user's identity information. The electromagnetic wave recognition module can obtain the hand movement distance according to the electronic display device corresponding to the secondary user identity information. The depth sensor generates a depth 3D holographic digital image of the electronic display device corresponding to the secondary user identity information according to the hand movement. AR glasses can generate a primary command and send it to the electronic display device based on the selected function of the user and gesture action. AR glasses can also generate a secondary command and send it to the electronic display device based on the selected function, the primary voice information, and the secondary voice information. The secondary command represents a control command issued by the user via voice.

HOLO's AR glasses-applied portable 3D touch interactive system includes several electronic display devices, each consisting of an electromagnetic wave recognition module, a depth sensor, an image acquisition, and a processing module. Or multiple electronic display devices that share a set. When the electronic display device is spliced and arranged, the electromagnetic wave recognition module, depth sensor, image acquisition, and processing module can realize data acquisition and processing work within a specific range. And as long as the number of simultaneous experiences is limited, the safe operation of the system can be ensured, i.e., the access limit is set at the user's terminal, and the detection mechanism is on to prevent malicious connections.

The application of AR glasses on electronic display devices breaks through the fixed selection mode of the original selection area. When AR glasses are successfully connected to the electronic display device, the initial or current display content of the device can be displayed on the AR glasses. Storing the user's identity information, content, and data in the cloud server is conducive to enhancing the speed of identity recognition and facilitating the selection, updating, and pushing of information content. The system can accurately identify the user's choice by recognizing the hand movement and the voice command, which improves the human-computer interaction capability of the 3D touch technology.

HOLO's AR glasses-applied portable 3D touch interactive system aggregates and stores data in the cloud. Through big data analysis, it obtains the user's preferences and automatically generates selection functions based on preferences. Moreover, it is convenient for users to store and query the information of choices. This also facilitates the user to call for comparison when observing and storing similar information of 3D holographic content. The system enriches the human-computer interaction function of 3D touch technology and enhances users' visual experience and information experience.

HOLO's portable 3D touch interactive system is an advanced spatial interaction method that will be gradually applied to various high-tech scenes. The system can sense the environment and spatial information through multiple types of 3D spatial sensors and hardware devices and has dozens of functions, such as gesture and face recognition, environment perception, 3D holographic measurement, and 3D holographic spatial map reconstruction. The system can be widely used in education, games and entertainment, shopping, VR/AR, virtual tourism, industrial simulation, and other fields. HOLO provides technical support for the accuracy and stability of digital machine vision, pushing 3D vision technology toward the direction of intelligence, integration, well performance, and multiple applications.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. MicroCloud Hologram technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud Hologram also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

