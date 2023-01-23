eHealth Appoints Ketan Babaria as Chief Digital Officer

20-Year Leader in Product Development Joins eHealth's Senior Leadership Team

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) ( eHealth.com ), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, announced the appointment of Ketan Babaria as SVP, Chief Digital Officer.

"eHealth's leadership team contains extraordinary talent aligned with each facet of the business," said eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "The growth and fusion of this team shapes the future of our business, and the addition of Ketan Babaria advances our corporate objectives. Ketan is a proven business executive with expertise in customer-focused product management and leadership at both Fortune 500 and start-up organizations, and I'm pleased to welcome him to eHealth."

"eHealth's history of innovation in the online marketplace since its inception directly reflects the company's mission to guide customers through one of the most important decisions in their lives," said Mr. Babaria. "I'm excited to join an esteemed and established team of leaders, thinkers, and innovators."

Mr. Babaria joins eHealth from M1 Finance where he served as Chief Product Officer, responsible for defining the company's product vision, strategy, and roadmap to drive growth and profitability. Prior to M1 Finance, Mr. Babaria served as Chief Product Officer at Roofstock, Head of Product at LifeLock, and Sr. Director and Head of Product, D3 Incubation Unit at Capital One.

About eHealth

For more than 25 years, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) has served American consumers with innovative technology and licensed agent support to help them find health insurance solutions that fit their personal needs. Through its proprietary health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com , eHealth has connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable coverage. eHealth offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D, individual, family, small business, and ancillary plans from approximately 200 health insurance companies nationwide.

