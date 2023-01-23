Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (the "Group" or "Euromoney") rebrands as Delinian Limited ("Delinian")

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2022 Euromoney, the global B2B information-services business, was acquired by funds managed by Astorg and Epiris. As previously announced, the Group will be separated into two businesses with Fastmarkets becoming a stand-alone entity, owned and controlled by Astorg, with the Delinian businesses operating under the majority ownership and control of Epiris.

Today Euromoney announces that it is rebranding as Delinian. Delinian consists of Euromoney's specialist brands serving the financial and professional services and asset management industries. There will not be brand or name changes for any customer-facing products. The Fastmarkets brand is not changing and will continue to be used by that business.

Delinian is a vibrant portfolio of 20 information services businesses providing critical industry information to customers in over 140 countries. Our new name, Delinian, has been devised to reflect the authority and precision of our customer-facing brands and the competitive advantage our expertise provides for clients.

Our brands are highly respected in their industries. They are the go-to source for critical data and expert insights and are deeply embedded in clients' workflows. Our customers operate in competitive markets where fine margins matter. We enable them to make the right moves at the right time.

Henry Elkington, Chairman-designate of Delinian, commented: "Delinian comprises a portfolio of trusted, specialist brands, deeply embedded in the markets they serve. We look forward to investing in these brands to take advantage of the attractive growth opportunities in their specific end-markets."

About Delinian:

Delinian is a global B2B information-services business. Delinian's brands provide actionable data, analysis, intelligence and access in markets where information and convening market participants are valued. Delinian has customers in more than 140 countries and over 2,200 employees located in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

About Epiris:

Epiris is a private equity firm based in London. It has significant experience in B2B information businesses, including its investment in AXIO, a group of seven data, information and events businesses based in North America, Europe and Asia. Epiris focuses particularly on businesses that have been embedded within a larger corporate, where a tailored approach and investment in organic and acquisitive growth can drive a transformation in performance.

