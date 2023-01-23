No, Seriously. What Do Employees Want? The Human Priority® to Launch Study

No, Seriously. What Do Employees Want? The Human Priority® to Launch Study

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations across the country will finally have an opportunity to learn what their employees really want from work. Copious research, studies, theories, and trends have been conducted or written about over the past three years, but answers remain inconclusive. "I don't think many organizations, if any, have truly figured it out," said Matt Clark, V.P. of Business Development for The Human Priority. "But they are starting to understand it's a lot more complex than anyone first thought back in 2020, and for a variety of reasons."

Reasons for quitting during "The Great Resignation" have ranged from simple to understand (low wages, lack of professional development opportunities, unrealistic workload) to more intricate and challenging for employers to address quickly or at all (political instability, generational differences among workforce, social inequality).

In Q1, 2023 The Human Priority will launch a study related to better understanding what employees really want. They are inviting mid to large size companies across industry segments (including healthcare, information technology, and hospitality) to have their employees participate anonymously. Results and strategies to address findings will be shared through a virtual roundtable this summer.

Highlights from the survey will include:

Identifying factors of retention that can offset higher compensation

Understanding in greater detail what employees expect from supervisors, and strategies for supporting supervisors with these expectations

Defining what kinds of flexibility are valued from employees with roles that require their presence in person

Discovering top priorities for employees

"Our organization is thrilled about launching this study," said The Human Priority's CEO, Zohreh Yamin. "Years ago, we made a conscious decision to dedicate our time and talents to helping organizations improve. The last few years have been incredibly difficult for businesses across industries. This initiative will reveal more solutions for our clients while aligning with our steadfast belief that happy employees and happy clients lead to a strong company future."

About the Human Priority

For more than two decades, The Human Priority has served clients nationwide. By combining experience in strategic planning, organizational design, and process transformation, they help clients across sectors achieve their goals and overcome their biggest challenges. Visit www.TheHumanPriority.com to learn more.

Contact: Zohreh Yamin, CEO

tel:855.996.2247, cell:602.930.8470, zyamin@thehumanpriority.com or info@thehumanpriority.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Human Priority