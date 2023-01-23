The Trust® Announces Sarah Frey, Founder and CEO of Frey Farms, as Special Guest Advisor for its Official Spring Member Meeting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trust®, a premier network for women entrepreneurs who generate annual revenues beyond the million-dollar mark, has announced the Special Guest Advisor for its Official Spring Member Meeting will be Sarah Frey, founder and CEO of Frey Farms. Based in Illinois, Frey Farms is a leading U.S. grower, shipper, and marketer of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Twice per year, The Trust hosts exclusive member meetings featuring advisors who are female founders of ultra-successful ventures and iconic brands. Frey will be sharing her business growth insights with the members of The Trust, as well as much of her personal story, as outlined in her book The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life--and Saved an American Farm (Random House Books).

When Frey's family farm faced inevitable foreclosure, Frey gave up on her dreams of escape, took over the farm, and created her own produce company. Refusing to play by traditional rules, at seventeen she began talking her way into suit-filled boardrooms, making deals with the nation's largest retailers. Her early negotiations became so legendary that Harvard Business School published some of her deals as case studies, which have turned out to be favorites among its students.

Today, Frey oversees the diverse operations of the Frey family of companies to include land acquisition, regenerative agriculture initiatives, raw ingredient manufacturing, and a full-scale beverage business. The 'Sarah's Homegrown' brand of produce and beverages are distributed across the U.S. from over 200 cold-chain distribution centers, in both retail grocery and foodservice.

"Sarah's heartfelt story is a powerful one, especially for female founders," said Ali Brown, founder and CEO of The Trust. "I'm looking forward to her sharing her behind-the-scenes strategies with all of us, as we already find her incredibly inspirational."

Frey shared, "I'm both honored and excited to join The Trust in Miami and share insights from my nontraditional journey in business. When female entrepreneurs come together with the kind of purpose that The Trust represents, the energy is unstoppable."

The Official Spring Member Meeting of The Trust will be held in Miami Beach, FL on March 7+8, 2023.

About The Trust: Founded by award-winning entrepreneur mentor Ali Brown, The Trust is the modern, premier network for women generating revenues in the 7-8+ figures. Via both online and in-person programming, members are connected with a community of vetted peers as well as high-level guest advisors — typically female founders of $100M+ ventures. Visit JoinTheTrust.org .

