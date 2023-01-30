Agree Realty Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Comstock Resources to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC) will replace STORE Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will replace Agree Realty in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 6. STORE Capital is being acquired in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
February 6, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Agree Realty
ADC
Real Estate
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
STORE Capital
STOR
Real Estate
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Comstock Resources
CRK
Energy
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Agree Realty
ADC
Real Estate
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
View original content:
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices