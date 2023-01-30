POWERCHINA-built Ivirizu Sehuencas Hydropower Station Earns Good Reputation

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRIOnline:

Since POWERCHINA entered the Bolivian market in 2011, the company has injected sustainable vitality into the local socio-economic development with mature engineering technology, widely accepted standards and complete environmental protection methods under the concept of "green development and scientific development". It has been highly acknowledged by the local government and people. The Ivirizu Sehuencas Hydropower Station under construction is the largest project of its kind in Bolivia, playing a very important role in the country's energy center construction. When the project started construction in 2017, a green construction leaders' team has been established to formulate a series of implementation plans of green construction, which ensures the conservation of energy, land, water and materials and environmental protection throughout the whole process.

In the past five years since the start of the Iberisu Hydropower Plant, the project department has taken measures to attract local talents to join the technical management team, bringing into play their language, business, technical, legal and human resources expertise, which has significantly contributed to the project's production, operation and performance level. Bolivian employee Benavides Laura Gonzalo gained a deeper understanding of POWERCHINA's professional construction capability, high technical level and profound team culture, after joining the project team.

"It's our purpose to get a project done well, make some local friends and build our reputation there," said Yang Ye, the country representative of Bolivia at POWERCHINA's regional headquarters in the Americas. It's not easy for Chinese enterprises to do projects overseas. POWERCHINA has walked its talk to honor its responsibility and commitment as a Chinese company. On the one hand, all constructions are carried on based on the principle of proximity and not disturbing and ensuring the supply of living materials for the local residents. On the other hand, the project department has established a green recruitment channel to open up employment opportunities for the local people, striving to make the dream of living well come true for its thousands of foreign employees.

View original content:

SOURCE CRIOnline