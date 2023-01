MATSON TO PARTICIPATE AT STIFEL 2023 TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS CONFERENCE

HONOLULU, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) announced today that Joel Wine, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Stifel 2023 Transportation & Logistics Conference to be held on February 7, 2023 in Amelia Island, Florida.

Matson Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Matson) (PRNewswire)

Matson will provide access to the presentation slides on its website on February 7, 2023. Access to the slides will be available on www.matson.com, under Investors.

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

Investor Relations inquiries: News Media inquiries: Lee Fishman Keoni Wagner Matson, Inc. Matson, Inc. 510.628.4227 510.628.4534 lfishman@matson.com kwagner@matson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Matson, Inc.