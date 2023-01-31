Mike Brewer Joins Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer

Former Nike Supply Chain Executive will lead operations for the home furnishings retailer

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. (CBH) has hired Mike Brewer as the Chief Operating Officer. Brewer brings a broad range of experience, including 20 years at Nike, Inc. where he served in a variety of roles spanning sourcing, manufacturing and supply chain. Starting February 1, 2023, Brewer will oversee operations for CBH's entire portfolio of industry-leading brands that includes Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace.

(PRNewsfoto/Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"I look forward to the leadership and expertise Mike will bring to CBH with his customer-centric and purpose-driven mindset," said Janet Hayes , CEO of Crate & Barrel Holdings. "We are confident his experience will further our goals of operational excellence and elevate the modern shopping experience and products our customers turn to brands for."

Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc. continues to adapt to embrace the ever-changing marketplace and shifting customer preferences. The addition of Brewer as COO comes as a part of the organization's ongoing efforts to evaluate and alter its structure in ways that help support overall growth.

"I admire Crate & Barrel Holdings' commitment to creating meaningful connections with customers across its omni-channel offerings," said Brewer. "I'm excited to join this ambitious team and drive solutions that positively transform our customer journey and meet current and future retail challenges."

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

