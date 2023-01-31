USAA Bank Eliminates ATM Usage Fee; Expands Surcharge-Free ATM Network to More Than 100,000 Locations

Bank also adds ability to get paychecks up to two days faster

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA Federal Savings Bank announced that it has eliminated its out-of-network ATM fee giving its 9 million members the freedom to use any ATM in the United States without incurring a fee from USAA. Members will now also have access to one of the largest surcharge-free ATM networks in the country, enabling cash withdrawals without any surcharge fees at more than 100,000 nationwide locations. To find a surcharge-free ATM location, USAA members can visit the USAA ATM Locator.

Additionally, the bank announced that it will provide access to paychecks up to two days faster to members who have them directly deposited into a USAA account.

"Saving money matters to our members," said Lindsay Sacknoff, senior vice president and general manager of omnichannel at USAA Federal Savings Bank. "Eliminating fees, increasing convenience and providing faster access to paychecks through direct deposit, we're saving our membership millions of dollars."

In a 2022 checking account and ATM fee study, Bankrate.com found the average combined cost of an out-of-network ATM transaction to be $4.66—the highest since 2019. They also found that surcharge fees for non-customer ATM use rose to a new high of $3.14. In addition to the fee elimination, USAA refunds checking account holders up to $10 each statement cycle for ATM surcharges assessed by some ATM owners.

Access to paychecks up to two days earlier requires no action on the part of the member nor does it cost anything—it's included with direct deposit and occurs automatically once we receive information from the member's employer.

"Military family finances were significantly affected by the economic impact of the pandemic," added Sacknoff. "These changes are part of a larger effort at USAA to help our members manage their finances and make their lives simpler. We're on a mission to make USAA the most member-centric, convenient bank in the country."

