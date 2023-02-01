ADP Named One of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 17th Straight Year

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has been named by FORTUNE® magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in 2023. This marks ADP's 17th consecutive year earning recognition on the distinguished list, which highlights companies with consistently strong performance and reputations as the world continues to change.

"Through changing times, we are incredibly proud to see ADP's steady presence on this impressive list," said Maria Black, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "Our clients inspire us to keep innovating, and by actively listening to their needs and harnessing the power of our data, we can design solutions that can make a real impact for their businesses and their people. We believe firmly in our responsibility to enable global progress and empower our clients with the tools and support they need to build a better world of work."

FORTUNE collaborates with partner Korn Ferry Hay Group on this corporate reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the FORTUNE Global 500® database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Korn Ferry Hay Group surveyed 645 companies from 27 countries to select the largest for each international and U.S. industry. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asks executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

The complete list appears in the February/March 2023 issue of the magazine, available on newsstands beginning February 21. To learn more about FORTUNE magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies," please visit here. Learn more about ADP at ADP.com.

