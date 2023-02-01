The cruise line's #BeMyShipmate sweepstakes offers the chance to win a European cruise for two, plus extends WAVE promotion due to high bookings

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences – is pleased to announce the #BeMyShipmate social media sweepstakes, giving one lucky winner an immersive European cruise for two in a Club Veranda stateroom. From February 1 to February 13, travelers will have the chance to enter the sweepstakes via Instagram, and the winner will be announced on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Azamara Valentine's Sweepstakes (PRNewswire)

"We wanted to do something special to show our appreciation for our guests this Valentine's Day, and what better way for guests to celebrate than to explore a new destination together," said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "Our smaller ships reach unique destinations and stay longer in port, so there's endless opportunities for shipmates to discover the hidden gems of a small European town or watch the sun set over the most stunning coastlines."

With extensive research showing that most people prefer to receive experiential gifts over material items, Azamara is giving the gift of travel this Valentine's Day in the company's first sweepstakes since 2019. As part of the sweepstakes entry, participants will share playful virtual Valentine's Day cards designed by Azamara, showcasing some of the dreamy destinations that the winner could visit. Participants are encouraged to tag their 'shipmate' in these social posts, inviting them to "take it slow…on a stroll through the vineyards of Bordeaux" or "go all the way…to the fjords of Norway" – paying homage to the youthful nostalgia of Valentine's Day exchanges with friends and crushes.

One lucky winner will receive the #BeMyShipmate sweepstakes' grand prize, yet all travelers are encouraged to take advantage of Azamara's newly extended promotion for WAVE season, giving guests 40% savings on select staterooms and a $300 onboard credit. In response to high demand, as January saw three of the company's top ten booking days and two of its top five booking weeks ever, Azamara's best offer yet is now available until March 31.

Travelers dreaming of that idyllic European cruise may enjoy picturesque itineraries such as the 12 Night Italy Intensive Voyage, with stops in the captivating city of Venice and the stunning Amalfi Coast, or the 11-Night France Intensive Voyage, with an overnight stay in Paris, offering ample time for travelers to immerse themselves in the city of love by strolling along the Champs Élysées or visiting the twinkling Eiffel Tower.

Azamara Sunrise at Sea (PRNewswire)

