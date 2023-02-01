Digital Diagnostics and Tamer Healthcare Announce Strategic Partnership in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The partnership aims to further enhance healthcare and innovation in the Kingdom as part of Saudi Vision 2030

CORALVILLE, Iowa , Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Diagnostics – maker of IDx-DR, the first-ever FDA-cleared, fully autonomous AI system for the diagnosis of diabetic retinopathy – announced today a strategic partnership with Tamer Healthcare – an integrated healthcare and wellness firm with more than 100 years of established business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – to further enhance healthcare and innovation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The strategic partnership initially focuses on the distribution of Digital Diagnostics flagship product, IDx-DR, for the detection of diabetic retinopathy (including macular edema) with plans for future artificial intelligence (AI) technology development and expansion. The Saudi Arabian population represents one of the world's most acute needs for such innovative technology, with over 8 million people at risk of vision loss due to diabetes.

Tamer Healthcare and digital diagnostics will also work together with the goal of developing additional AI healthcare applications in conjunction with the Saudi Localization Plan.

"This long-term partnership aims to further enhance healthcare and innovation in the Kingdom as part of Saudi Vision 2030," said Dana Cooney, VP of International Sales at Digital Diagnostics. "Most importantly, this partnership signifies Digital Diagnostics' commitment to foster investment in the Kingdom by developing innovative healthcare solutions rooted in AI that create access to affordable and high-quality care for the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

"We look forward to leveraging this partnership to facilitate the advancement of healthcare innovation for the benefit of the nation," said Dr. Yasser Khattab, CEO of Tamer Healthcare. "Deploying new technology in tandem with a company that has successfully developed and deployed this type of system will help expedite the process in the Kingdom and foster continued local innovation and technology solutions."

About Digital Diagnostics Inc.

Digital Diagnostics Inc. is a pioneering AI diagnostics company on a mission to transform the quality, accessibility, equity, and affordability of global healthcare through the application of technology in the medical diagnosis and treatment process. The company, originally founded by Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, a neuroscientist, practicing fellowship-trained retina specialist, and computer engineer, is led in partnership with co-founders John Bertrand and Seth Rainford.

Digital Diagnostics is paving the way for autonomous and assistive AI diagnosis to become a new standard of care, contributing to democratizing healthcare and closing care gaps. The company works closely with patient advocacy groups, federal regulators, and other quality of care and ethics-focused stakeholders to enable the adoption of autonomous AI. Digital Diagnostics IDx-DR system does not replace a full - comprehensive seven-point - eye exam. For more information and the latest news follow: https://digitaldiagnostics.com/

About Tamer Group

Tamer Group is an integrated healthcare and wellness Group in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North African region, offering a portfolio of products and services that contribute to personal wellness and public health. Today, the full extent of the company's manufacturing and distribution services includes pharmaceuticals and vaccines, medical devices, nutrition and baby health, as well as a digital platform, e-commerce and logistics capabilities. Tamer Group has over 4,000 employees and is owned by the third generation of the family, run with a board of diverse external members embracing full corporate governance and stewardship. For more information: https://www.tamergroup.com .

