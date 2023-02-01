Hello Alpha Expands Access to Women's Health with Sonrava Health as First Corporate Client

Leading women's primary care clinic is now offering its comprehensive membership to employers to provide affordable, accessible virtual care

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Alpha , a virtual primary care group empowering women to take control of their healthcare by offering a medical team specifically trained for a woman's unique needs, announces its first enterprise partnership today. This partnership signals the growing demand for accessible healthcare solutions for women at all life stages.

Hello Alpha now services Sonrava Health employees and dependents, providing access to its full membership benefits and suite of condition treatments including mental health, menopause, and diabetes. This marks Sonrava Health's first comprehensive women's health partner and Hello Alpha's accelerated growth, driven by a shared commitment to support women.

With this collaboration, Hello Alpha continues its mission of expanding access to women's health by providing comprehensive and affordable healthcare for Sonrava Health's workforce. Hello Alpha treats all patients, and specializes in holistic women's health because the U.S.'s medical institutions were built around a standard of care for young, able-bodied men. As a result, disparities persist in the quality of care that women, gender non-conforming individuals, and historically marginalized communities receive. This partnership empowers Sonrava Health's employees to receive quality benefits from their workplace that address their specific healthcare needs.

"Many employer-sponsored benefits for women target conditions like fertility that are great for women of reproductive age, but they exclude everyone else," says Gloria Lau, Hello Alpha's Founder & CEO. "We're closing a gap in benefits plans to offer truly inclusive and comprehensive primary care for women at all life stages. Employee benefits leaders recognize that the most impactful solutions for women's health are inclusive and take a holistic approach to care."

As of 2021, 60% of women received healthcare coverage from employer-sponsored insurance.

Similar to health insurance being a traditional benefit provided by employers, telemedicine memberships will soon be an expected, critical offering. Today's generation has high expectations for their telemedicine experience, and instead of transactional, anonymous providers, they demand a dedicated care team. They reject generic, disjointed care and seek personalization that accounts for gender-specific needs and the relationship between mental and physical health. The partnership with Sonrava Health ensures that employers can meet this demand with Hello Alpha's reimagined patient experience that treats the whole person.

"Our employees show up to provide exceptional dental care to our patients. To empower them to do their best work, we look for innovative benefits that fit into their lives," said Kevin Simes, Director, Total Rewards at Sonrava Health. "We're thrilled to partner with Hello Alpha to bring holistic, virtual healthcare into the hands of our employees, and especially to the women on our teams. Hello Alpha's focus on women's health clearly resonates with them and fills a critical need— we're already seeing strong utilization results."

ABOUT HELLO ALPHA

Hello Alpha is a virtual primary care practice specializing in women's health. To address our unique, complex, and often stigmatized medical needs, we leverage technology to deliver whole person care, attending to her behavioral and physical needs, with a dedicated PCP at the core of our practice. From birth control to menopause, our team is proudly trained to deliver gender-competent care through a holistic care model. Together, we are building a more accessible, equitable system to care for the whole person. Hello Alpha's accessible primary care is available at a demonstrably lower cost than other telehealth solutions.

ABOUT SONRAVA HEALTH

Sonrava Health is the parent organization of a national family of health and wellness companies, united by a singular dedication to delivering high-quality, convenient and affordable care through innovative provider models, health coverage and product offerings. Building on a proven platform of success, the brand will continue to expand access to dental and vision care with a mission of advancing whole-person health for patients from all backgrounds.

A geographically diverse, multi-specialty organization with a unique mix of providers and payors, Sonrava Health is comprised of several companies – including Western Dental & Orthodontics, Western Dental Kids, Brident Dental & Orthodontics, Brident Dental Kids, LooksBrite Eye Centers, EyeMax Vision Plan, MIB Insurance Plans, Vital Smiles, MID-Atlantic Dental Partners, DentalWorks, and Perfect Teeth – all united in our commitment to quality, value and innovation in care.

