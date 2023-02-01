Scandi Standard Standardizes with Infor Cloud

Leading producer of chilled, frozen and ready-made chicken products to adopt Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage as a platform for growth

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Scandi Standard has chosen Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage to consolidate and standardize its core processes such as purchasing, processing, logistics and finance. The suite will be delivered as a multi-tenant cloud solution powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Scandi Standard is a leading producer of chilled, frozen, and ready-made chicken products in the Nordics and Ireland, as well as selling eggs in Norway. In its production, Scandi Standard cares about the highest standards for quality, innovation, and sustainability. Scandi Standard has operations in five countries and sales in over 40 through subsidiaries such as Danpo, Den Stolte Hane, Kronfågel, Manor Farm and Naapurin Maalaiskana. Scandi Standard's existing business systems lacked the industry adaptation needed to ensure that the ERP (enterprise resource planning) solution could support all core processes in a harmonized way within the group and contribute to further increasing the ability and pace of change in the business. With a standardized platform, Scandi Standard also sees an opportunity to more quickly introduce new technologies into the group and future-proof its development.

"Our value chain is quite similar in all markets where we operate, which means that we see an opportunity to standardize our processes as far as possible in the industry-adapted solution that Infor has," says Göran Matz, Scandi Standard's group CIO. "The move to a new business system is, to a large extent, a process of change. With an industry-specific business system in the cloud, the introduction is facilitated while at the same time we get support with updates and best practices for the food industry."

After a procurement process, the group chose Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage. A multi-tenant cloud deployment was a deciding factor in Scandi Standard's decision, ensuring the business can benefit from continuous updates with minimal administrative burden on the internal IT team.

"For our core processes such as purchasing, logistics and finance, there is really no reason for us to do anything differently than other companies in our industry do, but rather is something we see can be harmonized advantageously within the group where possible," Matz says. "With Infor, we now get the uniformity we were looking for with a supplier of an ecosystem and a future-proof product."

About Scandi Standard

Scandi Standard is the leading producer of chicken-based food products in the Nordic region and Ireland. The company produces, markets and sells ready-to-eat, chilled and frozen products through its operations in five countries and sales in over 40 through subsidiaries such as Danpo, Den Stolte Hane, Kronfågel, Manor Farm and Naapurin Maalaiskana. Eggs are also produced and sold in Norway. Scandi Standard are approximately 3,000 employees with annual sales of more than SEK 10 billion. For more information, please visit www.scandistandard.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

