Banner Public Affairs Launches Bipartisan Aviation Practice in Washington D.C.

Banner experts to provide clients with aviation policy guidance and counsel

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to this year's Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) reauthorization, Banner Public Affairs today announced the formation of the Banner Aviation Practice, a bipartisan group comprising the firm's experts. Clients looking to navigate the bill and make policy changes will now have access to this team, spanning the firm's lobbying, communications and digital segments.

"The upcoming FAA reauthorization represents a significant opportunity to invest in our nation's aviation system and prevent the kind of difficulties we've seen in recent months," said Sen. Jim Talent, partner at Banner. "Our bipartisan team of aviation experts will use their skillsets to help airports, airlines and aviation workers improve our current and future systems of aviation infrastructure."

Banner's Aviation Practice will include the following individuals:

Matt Bormet , Senior Vice President of Government Relations: Prior to working at Banner, Bormet was Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Rick Larsen's lead staffer on aviation issues, working intimately on a bipartisan basis on the entirety of the 2016 FAA authorization bill. Previously, he worked for Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden , negotiating several issues in the 2012 FAA bill, including language that led to the first ever direct flight from DCA to PDX. His experience and relationships with the aviation community provide a key resource for stakeholders. Luke Strimer , Vice President of Government Relations: Strimer served as a professional staff member on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's, Aviation Subcommittee, where he worked for former Chairs Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen . He worked on and helped secure passage of the bipartisan 2018 FAA bill, and worked on other major reauthorization legislation during his tenure on the Committee. His experience and knowledge of the aviation sector will serve clients well as they navigate the upcoming reauthorization. Jesse Appleton , Partner: Appleton worked to increase tourism and provide efficiency in the airspace by working to get preclearance for Air Canada through the Department of Homeland Security. He also covered Commerce committee issues for Senator Jim Talent , and handled tax issues as a key member of the Treasury Department in the Bush administration. As a longtime supporter/advisor to Chairman Sam Graves , Appleton understands the key issues for Missouri in the upcoming FAA bill. Talia Cadet , Director of Digital: With years of social media and digital experience and knowledge, Cadet has worked with a wide range of clients. Her expertise includes creative digital content development, social media copywriting, event social media marketing, online thought leadership and social media listening and monitoring. Madeline Kauffman , Director of Public Relations: ‍Kauffman has years of public relations experience working on strategic messaging and placements for Banner's clients. She uses her skillsets and experience to support communication campaigns, ensuring client visibility and media presence. She utilizes her attention to detail and passion for creative and rich storytelling to provide clients with the necessary tools for success.

Companies, associations and individuals interested in receiving expert guidance from Banner's Aviation Practice can visit here to learn more about offered services and can reach out to the firm here to start a discussion.

