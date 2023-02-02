For A Bright Future Foundation Launches its Pioneering Media Lab Program at St. John Bosco High School in Los Angeles, Marking a New Era of Inspiration and Opportunity for Students

The Foundation is joining forces with academic institutions in New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami to bring STEAM education to their local communities

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For a Bright Future," "FABF"), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underserved children through education and healthcare initiatives, announced the launch of its innovative Media Lab program at St. John Bosco High School (SJB) in Los Angeles. Key media technology leaders are supporting this groundbreaking initiative to make STEAM education more accessible.

Capturing the moment: For A Bright Future Foundation (FABF) celebrates the launch of its Media Lab Program at St. John Bosco High School (SJB) on February 1st, 2023. (PRNewswire)

The Media Lab is an initiative that creates an ecosystem for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education and hands-on experience for high school students to develop essential skills and engagement in the media space. The program starts with an introduction to content creation and will feature a cloud curriculum at the close of 2023 marking the beginning of its second phase.

"Our mission is to connect students from underprivileged and underrepresented communities with improved educational opportunities. We want to enable them to dream big and become successful people who can contribute to the development of their community. Through the Media Lab Program's collaboration with schools such as St. John Bosco in Los Angeles, more ambitious students will have the chance to become immersed in the field. This may be an inspiring experience for them to consider a career in media technology, which is both high paying and growing," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, FABF.

Students will be exposed to the most advanced media technologies thanks to outstanding corporate partners involved in the project, including Broadfield Distributing Inc., Lenovo, CIS Group, T2 Computing Inc., Envoi, MelroseINC, and Blackmagic Design. Led by experienced media professionals, the program exposes students to the most advanced technologies in the media industry.

"Our school's Film and Media Arts Pathway students will get hands-on training and learn critical skills to help them become future leaders in this competitive industry thanks to this partnership. We recently announced the forthcoming launch of Bosco+, a new streaming app that will be student-led and will bring mass coverage of our academics, athletics, arts, and extracurricular programs to the fingertips of our school community. Thanks to For a Bright Future, our students will be able to learn how to create content for Bosco+ using the world's most advanced technology," said Dr. Brian D. Wickstrom, President & CEO, SJB.

For A Bright Future chose three of the nation's largest cities – Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City – all of which have a high proportion of people in need, as the targets for the program's initial phase. The goal is to increase the number of sustained implementations across the United States and expand the program to other countries with the help of mission partners and sponsors.

"It has been remarkable to see our vision slowly come to life over the past year. On behalf of the For A Bright Future Foundation, I want to extend our sincerest thanks to our corporate sponsors, our academic partners from St. John Bosco High School in Los Angeles, and of course, our Media Lab Committee for their unparalleled commitment to developing this program. All your combined efforts made the launch of this program possible," said Gary Bettan, Chair of the Media Lab Committee, FABF.

To support For A bright Future educational programs, please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/donate-today.

Contact info:

Gina Rogoto

For A Bright Future Foundation

gmr@forabrightfuturefoundation.org

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in Bellflower, California. Operating under the Catholic educational religious order of the Salesians, SJB's distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB cultivates every individual's God-given talent and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet the demands of higher education. With values rooted in faith, intellect, leadership and citizenship, and a rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose. Visit us at www.bosco.org to learn more.

