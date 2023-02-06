The 2023 Proxy Season May Be One of the Most Challenging Yet

Expect more shareholder proposals, more big "A" activism, and less support for directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by The Conference Board forecasts that the 2023 proxy season is bound to be even more challenging than in previous years. The report identifies several factors that will contribute to a tumultuous season ahead, including:

The overall volume of shareholder proposals will likely continue to rise.

There will be an increase in "anti-ESG" proposals, which often ask for the same action as "pro-ESG" proposals but have different rationales and consequences if they are approved.

Asset managers have adopted policies that will lead to more votes against directors on, among other things, governance practices and problematic compensation packages.

Investors' diminishing tolerance for adjustments, discretion, and special grants in executive compensation is expected to result in lower levels of support for company say-on-pay proposals.

Big "A" shareholder activism is likely to rise, due in part to the current economic environment and the implementation of the SEC's universal proxy rule.

The insights on the 2023 proxy season are based on a review of management and shareholder proposals at Russell 3000 companies for (full years) 2021 and 2022, as well as recent discussions with leading US public companies and institutional investors with over $20 trillion in assets under management.

The Conference Board produced the study with ESG analytics firm, ESGAUGE, in collaboration with Russell Reynolds Associates and Rutgers University's Center for Corporate Law and Governance. Insights from the new analysis include:

1) Overall Takeaways: Shareholder Proposals

2022 saw a sharp rise in the volume of shareholder proposals in the Russell 3000.

Average support for shareholder proposals dipped to 31 percent in 2022 from 35 percent in 2021.

The 2023 Proxy Season: What to Expect

"Declining average support for shareholder proposals on environmental and social topics is not a sign of ESG backlash but does reflect factors that could continue into 2023," said Merel Spierings, author of the report and researcher at The Conference Board ESG Center. "These include the nature of the proposals, especially those that are of lower quality, less relevant to the company's business, or reflect overreach by the proponent; the rationale offered by the proponent; the nature of the recipient, such as companies that already have strong ESG records; and investors seeking common ground with companies on E&S issues."

2) Governance Proposals: 2022 Highlights

In 2022, the number of filed and voted on governance proposals declined in the Russell 3000.

Proposals on special shareholder meetings surged.

The 2023 Proxy Season: What to Expect

"It's important not to ignore the G in ESG. In fact, we expect that governance proposals will be both more likely to go to a shareholder vote–and receive higher levels of support at annual meetings—than environmental and social proposals," said Paul Washington, Executive Director of The Conference Board ESG Center. "Major institutional investors are taking a harder line on governance issues, such dual-class shares, staggered boards, over boarding, and board diversity. By contrast, as they are trying to separate the wheat from the chaff in environmental and social proposals, they are quite open to listening to companies explain the real-world implications of approving shareholder proposals in those areas."

3) Environmental Proposals: 2022 Highlights

In 2022, the number of environmental proposals filed and voted on increased sharply in the Russell 3000.

Plastic pollution was the most successful environmental topic in terms of average support.

2023 Proxy Season: What to Expect

"Climate-related proposals will likely continue being a dominant theme in 2023 but expect a growing number of proposals on certain other environmental topics," said Umesh Chandra, Executive Director of ESGAUGE. "Companies should anticipate increasing levels of shareholder proposals on issues such as biodiversity, plastic pollution, and deforestation."

4) Human Capital Management and Social Proposals: 2022 Highlights

Human Capital Management Proposals

In 2022, the number of human capital management proposals grew substantially, and more of such proposals came to a vote.

Social Proposals

In 2022, the number of social proposals increased. Compared to other E&S areas, these proposals came to a vote most frequently.

Shareholders' focus on corporate political activity continued. That marks the third-highest level of average support for any E&S proposal, only behind plastic pollution and employee arbitration policy proposals.



2023 Proxy Season: What to Expect

"Although companies may choose to implement shareholder proposals that receive majority support, they will still want to keep a cost-benefit analysis in mind when doing so," said Merel Spierings, author of the report and researcher at The Conference Board ESG Center "For example, companies have invested substantial resources in producing reports on racial equity audits, only to find that the resulting report received little, if any reaction, including from the proponent and major investors who supported a shareholder proposal on the topic."

5) Management Proposals: 2022 Highlights

Director Elections

In 2022, average support for directors continued to decline in the Russell 3000.

The 2023 Proxy Season: What to Expect

"Looking ahead, support for director elections will likely continue declining. In 2023, major institutional investors will not wait for a shareholder proposal to address governance topics," said Justus O'Brian, Co-Head, Board & CEO Advisory Partners of Russell Reynolds Associates. "Rather, companies whose governance practices are out of alignment with investor expectations will see a decline in support for incumbent directors even without a shareholder proposal on the ballot. These negative votes will likely concentrate on members of committees that are—or should be—responsible for the subject matter."

Say-on-Pay

In 2022, average support for company say-on-pay proposals declined. 70 percent often marks the threshold below which proxy advisors and investors more closely scrutinize companies' responsiveness to shareholder concerns.



The 2023 Proxy Season: What to Expect

"In the upcoming proxy season, the levels of support for say-on-pay proposals will continue declining. The number of companies receiving a negative say-on-pay vote will likely further increase, especially at companies that are not providing sufficient context and detail on executive compensation decisions," said Matteo Gatti from Rutgers Law School's Center for Corporate Law and Governance. "Moreover, investors' tolerance for adjustments to programs is diminishing, making them more likely to vote against say-on-pay proposals."

