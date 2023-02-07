Dr. Kern Singh promoted to Associate Director, Division of Spine Surgery, Rush University Medical Center

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kern Singh, an internationally known, minimally invasive, and endoscopic spine surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH, has been promoted to Associate Director of the Division of Spine Surgery at Rush University Medical Center. Dr. Singh has been a faculty member at RUMC for the last 18 years and currently holds the academic rank of full Professor.

Dr. Singh has a worldwide reputation in minimally invasive and endoscopic spinal surgery. He frequently teaches minimally invasive techniques to neurosurgeons and spinal surgeons from around the world. He is extensively involved in designing new minimally invasive spinal instrumentation for cutting-edge spinal surgery and was one of the first surgeons in the U.S. to perform endoscopic spine surgery.

He is a leader in performing cervical disc replacement and returning patients to a high level of activity. He has been the principal researcher in several FDA clinical trials involving cervical disc replacements and motion-preserving spinal technology.

Dr. Singh's clinical interests include the minimally invasive treatment of complex degenerative disorders of the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine. He also specializes in the minimally invasive treatment of spinal tumors and adult spinal deformities.

Dr. Singh is an award-winning researcher and has published his findings in major medical journals (500+ publications, presentations, and book chapters). In addition, he has authored more than 13 textbooks on minimally invasive spine surgery that have been used by trainees and practicing spinal surgeons across the world. He most recently won awards for his research including Best Paper at the North American Spine Society and Society of Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery International Meetings.

Dr. Singh is listed in Becker's Orthopedic Spine and Pain Management as one of the nation's Top 100 spine surgeons and specialists. He was also awarded the "Top 10" Doctor Award, Most Compassionate Doctor, and Patient's Choice Award from Vitals.com. Dr. Singh has served as the chair of the Spine Program Committee for the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting since 2017.

A graduate of Jefferson Medical College, where he graduated summa cum laude, Dr. Singh completed his training at Emory University in a combined Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical spine fellowship.

