Fay Servicing Moves into New Corporate Offices in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage servicer Fay Servicing recently moved their corporate headquarters to a new location in Tampa, which provides the firm with more than 31,000 square feet of space, more conference rooms, dedicated training rooms, and spectacular views of Old Tampa Bay. The company originally relocated from Illinois to Florida in 2020, and has been able to take advantage of the highly-skilled workforce in the city of Tampa as well as greater Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

“Florida is the perfect state for our organization’s base of operations – much like Fay Servicing, it is vibrant, dynamic, and poised for continued growth,” said Fay Servicing President Kimberly Hare. (PRNewswire)

The central location makes employee commutes easier and building amenities include covered parking, a fitness center, an on-site café, and rental conference space. The office is conveniently located near Westshore Plaza and the surrounding retail, restaurants, and hotels, and is four miles from Tampa International Airport. "Keeping our headquarters in such a warm, welcoming, business-friendly environment will help enable us to continue to attract and retain the best talent to support our borrowers, customers, and clients," added Hare.

Fay Servicing differentiates itself by leveraging its unique talent, model, and process to build uncommonly strong relationships with borrowers. This relationship-based servicing strategy has positioned Fay Servicing as a leader in the industry. Fay employs more than 500 individuals nationwide and is based in Tampa, Florida, with offices in Chicago, Illinois, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Farmers Branch, Texas.

Fay Servicing is a diversified mortgage servicing firm that specializes in managing distressed and at-risk residential loans, and now services more than 150,000 residential and commercial customers across the U.S.

