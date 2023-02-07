Kazakhstan launches new Astana International Forum to address key global challenges

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the international community moves towards an era of increased polarization and geopolitical division, Kazakhstan launches a new international conference, the Astana International Forum, to join efforts on tackling key global challenges.

The Forum will be held under the aegis of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on 8–9 June 2023, in Astana. It will serve as a platform for eminent delegates from governments, international organizations, business, and academia, to engage in a dialogue to seek ways to address challenges such as climate change, food scarcity and energy security, but not only.

Commenting on the launch of the Astana International Forum, President Tokayev noted:

"Today, across the globe we face historic challenges, the likes of which we have not encountered for decades or longer. These challenges are putting unprecedented pressure on the international community, creating new dividing lines and challenging the principles of globalization and multilateralism.

The Astana International Forum was created to respond to these challenges, prioritizing cooperation as a core tenet of a functioning international system.

Kazakhstan has a long history of advancing constructive international relations, serving as a bridge between East and West – and while this policy has been firmly tested in 2022, it has proven resilient. We have shown the value of cooperation.

Through the Astana International Forum, we hope to build new bridges and strengthen ties, as we come together to overcome the collective challenges we face, charting a new way forward – diplomatically, economically and politically."

The Astana International Forum grew out of the success of the Astana Economic Forum. It was conceptualized to address four key global issues: foreign policy, security & sustainability, energy & climate, and economy & finance. These pillars are at the heart of the Forum's mission of "Tackling Challenges through Dialogue: Towards Cooperation, Prosperity and Progress."

The Forum is built on the premise that a culture of multilateralism must be rebuilt on a global level. As such, guests from around the globe are encouraged to participate in the Forum, as it has been set up with the goal of amplifying voices that oftentimes are minimised in the international arena.

The Astana International Forum will provide a good platform to come together, discuss current challenges and opportunities, and to put forward solutions to global issues.

The programme of the Forum, which will be announced in due course, will include keynote speeches, panel sessions, armchair discussions, and other side events.

Registration for the event is now open and interested parties can sign up here: https://astanainternationalforum.org

