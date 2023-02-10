ASPIRIANT WINS PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT'S BEST PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGER IN CLIENT SERVICE AWARD

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant, a leading independent wealth management firm, announced today that it has been awarded the 2023 Best Private Wealth Manager over $5B in Client Service award by Private Asset Management. The award recognizes service excellence among wealth managers, delivered through a proven commitment to client planning and lifestyle objectives, positive client outcomes and high-quality tax and estate services.

Aspiriant's award submission focused on several differentiators which make us stand out from competitors. First, Aspiriant's independent employee ownership model allows us to align the interests of our clients and employees, in addition to serving clients for generations with seamless transitions. By merging with two firms in 2022, we bolstered our resources for clients and expanded our dedicated in-house tax services team. Second, we enhanced our tech-forward client experience with multiple software improvement programs that transformed and modernized the way we serve clients. Finally, we strengthened our Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging initiative by expanding our executive leadership team from 14% to 57% women, hiring a Chief People Officer and rolling out a scholarship program to support finance students.

With advisors across 11 nationwide offices, Aspiriant continues to expand its reach to offer corporate executives, family business owners, entrepreneurs and their families with best-in-class and results-oriented service.

"We are honored to be recognized by Private Asset Management for our distinguished commitment to supporting our clients with expanded offerings, resources and new platforms," said Rob Francais, CEO and partner at Aspiriant. "As the firm continues to grow, we are dedicated to creating partnerships that strengthen our 100% employee ownership model which aligns interests between our clients and employees."

For over two decades, the highly sought-after Private Asset Management Awards have provided a platform for future clients to learn more about top investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms and other key service providers operating within the sector.

Aspiriant previously won the 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award from Private Asset Management. The 2023 Best Private Wealth Manager award was accepted in New York City by Aspiriant's New York wealth management team.

About Aspiriant

Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $13 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services to over 2,100 individuals and families throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Orange County, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Austin. For more information, visit aspiriant.com.

