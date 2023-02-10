Advertise
General Dynamics CFO to speak at Barclays 2023 Industrial Select Conference

Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Executive Vice President, Technologies, and Chief Financial Officer Jason W. Aiken will speak at the Barclays 2023 Industrial Select Conference in Miami on Wednesday, February 22, at 8:35 a.m. EST.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/022223a_js/?entity=26_SVMTN76.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)(PRNewswire)

SOURCE General Dynamics

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.