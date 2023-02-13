Applegate Farms, LLC Reveals its line-up of "Feel Good" Pros to Help Applegatarians Stay in a "Feel Good" Mindset This Year

Tiffani Thiessen (Actress and Cookbook Author), Alex Toussaint (Peloton Instructor and Do Better Founder) and Melissa Urban (Whole30 Co-Founder & CEO) Share Expert Advice Across Food, Movement and Nutrition

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to "feel good" in 2023? Today, Applegate , the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, revealed its first-ever lineup of "Feel Good" Pros, a panel of industry experts called together by the brand to help consumers stay in a "feel good" mindset through food, movement and nutrition. Each expert's advice – which ranges from tips for morning mindfulness to recipes for a delicious, fueling breakfast – is available now on the "Feel Good" Pros website: www.applegate.com/feelgoodpros.

The "Feel Good" Pros include:

Food Expert: Tiffani Thiessen , Actress and Cookbook Author

Movement Expert: Alex Toussaint , Peloton Instructor and Do Better Founder

Nutrition Expert: Melissa Urban , Whole30 Co-Founder and CEO

"We are so honored to welcome Tiffani, Alex and Melissa into our first-ever circle of 'Feel Good' Pros! We're constantly looking for new ways to help our customers lead healthier, happier, 'feel good' lives, but to have guidance from these experts – who have all built incredible careers around spreading a 'feel good' mindset – is more than we ever imagined for 2023," said Joseph O'Connor, President of Applegate.

"This campaign is part of Applegate's mission to prioritize things that make us feel good – like 100% natural ingredients and meat that is Applegate humanely raised with no antibiotics ever. Food that just tastes good and simply puts a smile on your face."

Applegate knows that, for some, the beginning of the year can be a time of pressure and anxiety – especially for those who feel compelled to set unrealistic expectations for themselves that may ultimately lead to disappointment. So, rather than focusing on resolutions or quantified improvement, Applegate is encouraging people to focus on something much simpler: a "feel good" mindset.

A "feel good" mindset, which entails eating good and spreading good to others, is a way of life for Applegate's "Feel Good" Pros. Here's what they each had to share on feeling good and good food.

Focus on balance.

"Life is all about balance. Yes, it's important to eat well and put nutritious, delicious foods into your body, but it's also important to focus on the other parts of life that make you feel good: spending time with family, experimenting in the kitchen and taking time to focus on YOU. Personally, I balance my long work weeks with Sunday brunch with the kids, complete with my favorite bacon and breakfast sausage from Applegate and, of course, plenty of coffee." – Tiffani Thiessen

Eat mindfully.

"Be mindful of what you put into your body because you only get one! I prioritize meals with clean protein from Applegate, like their Chicken & Sage Breakfast Sausage or their Sunday Bacon to help me Feel Good, Look Good, and Do Better." - Alex Toussaint

Prioritize protein.

"My meals (especially breakfast) are always centered around a high-quality protein, because protein keeps me satiated with consistent energy and focus all day along. Applegate's hot dogs are my favorite quick snack, paired with carrots and guac or pistachios and dried mango." - Melissa Urban

For more information and tips on staying in a "feel good" mindset, visit www.applegate.com/feelgoodpros or connect on social media at https://www.instagram.com/applegate/ , www.facebook.com/applegate and www.twitter.com/Applegate.

About Applegate Farms LLC

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/Applegate, www.twitter.com/Applegate or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

