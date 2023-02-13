Chamberlain Group Adds Top Tech Leader Dan Phillips as CTO to Accelerate Company's Technology Transformation

Phillips previously led product development and technology strategy transformations at both Hulu and TiVo

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone Company, manufacturer of LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® brand garage door openers powered by myQ®, and a leader in smart access solutions announced today that the company has hired Dan Phillips as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to spearhead the company's ongoing access technology transformation.

Phillips served as Hulu's Chief Technology Officer from 2018 to 2021 through a period of hyper growth as Hulu became one of the premier streaming services in the US. Phillips oversaw all aspects of product strategy, development, delivery, and operations including product management, user experience, engineering, IT, security, and operations. Prior to his time at Hulu, Phillips served as the Chief Operations Officer at TiVo, expanding TiVo's business model and internationalizing the product line for global markets.

"The opportunity to lead a transformation and materially improve people's lives in the process is the perfect crossroads of where my expertise meets my passion," said Phillips. "Chamberlain Group's brand recognition and product quality are truly unmatched. This, coupled with a vision to leverage leading technology to simplify access, minimize entry barriers, and improve security and peace-of-mind for customers, is something special. It's an exciting time to be joining a truly innovative team."

While many tech companies struggled against the headwinds of 2022, the strength of Chamberlain Group's strategy allowed the company to continue expanding both its core hardware and emerging services business. The company recently expanded its innovative myQ® residential access service offerings through a new partnership with Walmart+ InHome, and a garage control integration with Tesla.

"Our myQ ecosystem, nearly nine million users strong, is poised to accelerate in the coming years through the addition of new residential, community and enterprise access services," said Jeff Meredith, Chamberlain Group CEO. "Dan's success at both Hulu and TiVo, along with his passion for building great customer experiences, make him a high-impact addition to our company."

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone company, is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster®, Chamberlain®, Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® smart technology, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes Controlled Products Systems Group, a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and Systems, LLC, one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. Follow Chamberlain Group on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

