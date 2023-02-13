Mintable offers free NFTs to romantics who wish to give the gift of 'forever' this Valentine's Day

SINGAPORE , Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintable, the Singapore-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace, today offers romantics up to 10 free, personalised NFTs to send as gifts for Valentine's Day. The simple gifting process takes just a few clicks and beneficiaries will receive an email with a link to the NFT, which will be stored in a managed wallet. Recipients with a Metamask wallet will receive the NFT directly into their wallet.

Dubbed 'the digital diamonds of our time', NFTs can last forever once recorded on a blockchain, making them a timeless symbol of love and affection that can be given and received by anyone. Mintable's free and customisable Valentine's Day NFTs are minted on the Ethereum blockchain and no prior knowledge of NFTs or crypto wallets is necessary to send or receive them.

Zach Burks, Founder and CEO of Mintable, said: "As part of our mission to make NFTs accessible to everyone on the planet, Mintable is making it free and easy to share a unique and lasting gift this Valentine's Day with no crypto experience, cryptocurrency or crypto wallet needed. Love should last forever just like an NFT on the blockchain. By allowing anyone to send the gift of a personalised NFT to their Valentine for free, Mintable aims to elevate NFT adoption to the next level. Mass adoption of NFTs has always been and will continue to be Mintable's goal."

The Ethereum blockchain is renowned for its high security and reliability but it is also known for high transaction fees (known as 'gas fees') and limited scalability. Mintable, however, leverages its proprietary gasless minting technology to mint NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain at scale and for free. A game-changer in the NFT space, Mintable's proprietary technology, which is offered by the company's B2B service, called 'Mintology' by Mintable, allows for frictionless NFT creation, thus increasing accessibility.

Romantics wishing to celebrate this Valentine's Day by sending those special to them an everlasting token of love and affection that can be kept forever should visit love.mintable.com to send up to 10 free NFTs today.

About Mintable

Mintable is a NFT marketplace that provides users with an easy and accessible platform to buy, sell, and create NFTs. With their proprietary Gasless Minting technology, Mintable is at the forefront of innovation in the NFT space.

Mintology, the B2B arm of Mintable, provides gasless minting solutions for enterprise. Using Mintology's services or API, any business can easily create and launch a unique NFT campaign, whether it's for a special occasion, promotional event, or anything else.

