One of the rarest Steph Curry rookie cards in the world hits auction at PWCC Marketplace

—Curry trading card limited to just five copies in the world hits six figures in just two hours of bidding—



PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A copy of Steph Curry's 2009 National Treasures Century Platinum rookie patch autograph trading card – one of only five copies in existence – is up for auction in the PWCC February Premier Auction.

This 2009 National Treasures Platinum Stephen Curry /5 Rookie Patch Auto card closes for bidding at PWCC Marketplace on Feb. 16. (PRNewswire)

Bidding on the card reached six figures in just two hours after going live on the auction block – and there are still four days to go before the auction closes.

The card, which closes for bidding Feb. 16, can be viewed here: https://www.pwccmarketplace.com/premier-auction/6875

"This is a crown jewel for a collection," said Jesse Craig, Vice President of Sales at PWCC Marketplace. "You have just five copies of this card in existence for a player who changed the game of basketball forever. This is one of those very elusive trading cards where demand is going to be much higher than supply can ever be."

This auction marks just the fourth time a copy of this card has ever surfaced for public sale since its original release during Curry's rookie season in 2009.

"A copy of this card has shown up for sale just four times in the past 14 years," Craig said. "At that rate we might not see a copy of it again until 2026."

The example up for auction at PWCC – graded as Mint condition by Beckett – features an impressive tri-color Warriors jersey patch and a challenging-to-find 10 grade for Curry's autograph.

The card hits auction right on the heels of Curry breaking yet another Warriors' scoring record: he recently passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most field goals made in Warriors' franchise history.

For more information, visit www.pwccmarketplace.com

