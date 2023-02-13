Ventra Health Appoints Angie Knight President of Anesthesia Medicine

Newly Appointed Ventra CEO, Steven Huddleston taps industry veteran to lead Anesthesia Medicine

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health is pleased to announce healthcare industry veteran Angie Knight has joined The Company as President of Anesthesia Medicine. "Attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry is one of my top priorities," said Ventra CEO Steven Huddleston. "a growth mindset with an intense focus on providing world-class service to our clients is the expectation of each member of our team. Angie embodies my expectations, and I am thrilled that Ventra and our clients will benefit from her extraordinary talents and experience."

Angie was previously Senior Vice President of Physician Revenue Cycle Management and Credentialling at OptumCare, where she was responsible for the direct oversight of the organization's national end-to-end revenue cycle across the risk-bearing and fee-for-service physician practices. Before Optumcare, she was with nThrive and its predecessor, MedAssets, where she was Senior Vice President of Client Management and Operations GM, overseeing $380 mm in annualized revenue. Steven Huddleston added, "Angie has the perfect background to lead our Anesthesia Business. Her operational and client management experience will enhance current efforts and advance the business to support additional scale and growth."

"I have watched Ventra's development for a couple of years and admire the accomplishments thus far," said Angie. "I am thrilled to once again partner with Steven and the entire Ventra team to take the business to the next level."

Ventra CEO Steven Huddleston added, "the addition of Angie completes the appointment of our business unit executive leadership team. We are excited about what is ahead and look forward to delivering even stronger results for our clients."

About Ventra Health:

Ventra Health is a leading healthcare organization focused on tech-enabled revenue cycle management, practice management, and advisory solutions for hospital-based physicians. Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and physician management organizations to deliver market-leading solutions that solve healthcare providers' most complex revenue and reimbursement issues.

Backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, Ventra Health represents the acquisitions of DuvaSawko, Gottlieb, and Abeo, who collectively served the emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and anesthesia markets.

