1031 Exchange Industry Leader, Accruit Holdings, Welcomes Eight New Team Members to Support Growth of Multiple Service Offerings

Accruit Holdings, a 1031 exchange industry leader for Qualified Intermediary services and developer of the patented 1031 exchange technology, Exchange Manager ProSM, announces the addition of eight team members across their Business Development, Service Development, and Client Service departments.

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit Holdings, grew their team and expanded into three new states, Arizona, Michigan and Texas, with the addition of eight new team members in early 2023. The Business Development team welcomed Chassidy Goolsby, Aaron Shields, Dylan Johnson, Ronnie Sterling, and Dave Tornell. Jason Messmore and Brynn Hamilton joined the Service Development team. And Noah Doran will lead the Client Service team in a the newly created role of Client Service Manager.

Accruit's Business Development team has undergone extensive growth with the addition of these five team members. With Dylan and Ronnie's new, local presence in Michigan and Texas, respectively, Accruit will be able to provide in-market service and 1031 exchange education opportunities for exchangers and their advisors. Additional team members Aaron and Chassidy in Colorado and Dave in Arizona will focus on expanding the client base for offerings made possible by Accruit's patented software Exchange Manager ProSM. "We have more than doubled the number of sales roles in our organization to engage the 1031 exchange market with a comprehensive solution for all participants – Exchangers, Advisors and Qualified Intermediaries. We filled these new roles with Real Estate industry experts to deliver outstanding service to our industry partners and individual investors alike. We are poised for a record-breaking year built on a foundation of 1031 expertise and operational excellence.," stated Elliot Rutter, Director, Sales.

Since January 2022, Accruit's Service Development team has doubled in size. Jason Messmore, Service Development Business Analyst, will serve in the key role of liaison between business stakeholders and the development team, collecting and writing requirements and performing critical user acceptance testing, while also serving as scrum master. Brynn Hamilton, joins Accruit as a Junior Software Developer. Her addition will provide the department much needed depth to Accruit's Development team, increasing their ability to release more functionality for Exchange Manager ProSM users, while also providing support in the Eastern Time Zone.

"We are thrilled to have both Brynn and Jason on board and look forward to them quickly making key contributions as we continue to improve and enhance Exchange Manager ProSM, the only 1031 exchange workflow technology. Their additions give us much needed depth as we work to seamlessly scale our infrastructure to support our 1031 exchange software offerings," said Mark Mayfield, Vice President, Service Development and Delivery.

Noah Doran joins the Client Service Department in the newly created position, Senior Manager, Client Service. Noah will be instrumental in continuing to organize and refine the structure and processes of our quickly growing Client Services team. "He will focus on maintaining our world class Customer Service scores, while ensuring that we can efficiently handle the exchanges being brought in by our expanded Business Development team," said Mark.

"Accruit is excited to continue investing in the right people nationwide that support our long-term vision of revolutionizing the 1031 industry through world-class service and innovative technologies," stated President and CEO Brent Abrahm.

Accruit Holdings boasts over 20 years in the 1031 exchange industry. Through Accruit, their leading independent, national Qualified Intermediary, they provide 1031 exchange services across all 50 states and specialize in all types of exchanges from forward, reverse, built-to-suit/improvement to specialty "non-safe harbor" reverse exchanges. Accruit Technologies, a subsidiary focused on revolutionizing the industry through their patented 1031 exchange workflow software, offers both SaaS and back-office solutions to the real estate marketplace.

